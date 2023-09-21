Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways: How to Solve the Lithographic Puzzle in Chapter 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways puts you face to face with a Lithographic puzzle, where your objective is to place tiles in the correct order. It can be confusing as many possible combinations exist, but only one works. This guide will walk you through how to solve the Lithographic puzzle in chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways.

Separate Ways Chapter 4 Lithographic Puzzle Solution

Your first objective for the Lithographic puzzle in chapter 4 of RE4 Separate Ways is to find the two missing tiles. The first tile is located right across from the puzzle on the red couch, while the second is in the room with the merchant on the desk (across from the window you climbed through to get inside).

When you have both tiles, return to the Lithographic puzzle and interact with it. This puzzle allows you to rearrange and flip the tiles, where only one combination works. Use the image attached above or check out the correct order of the tiles below.

Top – Red Fan

– Red Fan Right – Blue Umbrella

– Blue Umbrella Bottom – Blue Bell

– Blue Bell Left – Red Bow

Remember that there are duplicate symbols of the same color that look very similar, making it incredibly hard to notice the difference. So, if you try this combination and it doesn’t work, flip them. For example, say you try this combination, and it’s still locked, then take the blue umbrella and change spots with the other blue umbrella. You’ll need to flip another tile to find the other blue umbrella.

This took me a couple of tries, but eventually, it clicked and opened the door. There’s no reward on the other side; instead, it’s just the main path that brings you into the next room for you to continue your adventure. The next room is where you need to find the first ingredient for Luis.

The good news is that this is the only Lithographic puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways, so you no longer have to worry about it!

