Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways: How to Solve the Medallion Puzzle in Chapter 2

It wouldn’t be a Resident Evil game without some puzzles and Separate Ways; the DLC of the RE4 remake is no different. The first puzzle comes in chapter 2, which focuses on pressing medallions. This puzzle is similar to the base game’s, but the solution is different here. Here is how you can solve the medallion puzzle in chapter 2 of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways.

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways Medallion Puzzle Chapter 2 Solution

You’ll notice yellow markings on the mountainside when approaching the medallion in chapter 2 of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways. This is the solution to the medallion puzzle, where the medallions must be pushed down in the correct order (yellow markings from left to right). You can go ahead and follow the yellow markings or just use the solution we have for you down below.

This puzzle only involves pressing three medallions. As you progress, you could find puzzles that revolve around four.

First, press the medallion on the top of the puzzle in the center.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Second, press the one to the right and one down. Shown in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Third, press the one to the left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After, the medallions will click, and the door will open for you to go through.

Remember that more of these types of puzzles will be in your playthrough of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways. Sometimes, the yellow markings can be hard to find, but they are always in the area and nearby.

Sometimes, you’ll find only half a marking, similar to the puzzle in this guide, where you must be positioned and standing at the right angle to see the entire marking. For example, part of the yellow marking could be on a rock in the distance, while another is on a pillar. Standing at the right angle will bring these two together to reveal the entire marking.

