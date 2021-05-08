Resident Evil Village: All Combination Lock Codes

It wouldn’t be a Resident Evil game without a bunch of locked doors, but Resident Evil Village actually has surprisingly few combination codes that you’ll need to find throughout the game. Most locks in this game are opened with keys or puzzles, meaning you won’t have to look for safe codes or combination lock solutions as often as you would in past entries. Still, some of the most valuable items in Resident Evil Village are locked behind combination locks that need special codes to open. Here are all the combination codes in Resident Evil Village.

All Combination Codes in Resident Evil Village

There are only three combination codes in all of Resident Evil Village. Two of these codes are required to progress through the main story, while one is only necessary to obtain an optional treasure.

Workshop in the Village: 07-04-08 Maestro’s Collection: 27-09-17 Doll Workshop in House Beneviento: 05-29-11

Workshop in the Village

This combination code is used to obtain both the Jack Handle and the M1911 handgun. It’s required for story progression because you need these items to move the tractor and reach the house with the red chimney. A hint in the workshop tells you to look out the window to find the code, but it just sets you up for a nasty jumpscare. It only spawns one enemy though, so you’re free to find the code after a short shootout. Inputting 07-04-08 will open the combination lock.

Maestro’s Collection

This is the only optional combination code on this list. After returning from Castle Dimitrescu, the Duke will mark the location of several treasures on your map. These are optional objectives that will reward you with large amounts of Lei and other upgrades if you choose to do them. The Maestro’s Collection requires you to find Luthier’s Key in order to get into the house, and then there’s a locked dresser inside the house containing the treasure. A happy birthday poster hanging on the wall holds the code: 27-09-17. Inside the dresser is a valuable sculpture and an Extended Magazine upgrade for the Sniper Rifle.

Doll Workshop in House Beneviento

This is a story-related combination lock that you literally cannot miss because the door locks itself behind you when you enter the Doll Workshop. You’re trapped in the room until you solve the puzzle and figure out the code, but things only get stranger from there. Taking the ring off the mannequin’s finger and then cleaning it in the next room will reveal a date engraved on the inside. This date is the combination code: 05-29-11.

