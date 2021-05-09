Resident Evil Village: All Weapons and How to Get Them

Resident Evil Village is packed with all sorts of different weapons, some of which you can’t even unlock until you beat the game at least once. Despite being a horror game, Resident Evil Village still features a lot of action and explosive setpieces, so you’ll need to stock up on guns, ammunition, and supplies. Every weapon serves a different purpose, but some are just straight upgrades when compared to others. Here’s every weapon in Resident Evil Village and how to get them.

All Weapons in Resident Evil Village

There are 17 weapons in Resident Evil Village, and each of them is listed below.

LEMI Pistol – Obtained from the old man at the start of the game M1897 Shotgun – Found in a house in the East Old Town area of the village F2 Rifle – Found in the attic of Castle Dimitrescu M1911 Pistol – Found in a locked container in the Workshop area of the village W870 TAC Shotgun – Found in a house in the Garden area outside of House Beneviento GM 79 Grenade Launcher – Found in the village as the “Waterwheel Weapon” M851 Wolfsbane Magnum – Found in Moreau’s lab after defeating him V61 Machine Pistol – Purchasable from the Duke after reaching Heisenberg’s Factory SYG-12 Shotgun – Purchasable from the Duke after reaching Heisenberg’s Factory S.T.A.K.E. Magnum – Purchasable from the Duke in New Game + WCX Assault Rifle – Purchasable from the Extra Content Shop Karambit Knife – Purchasable from the Extra Content Shop USM-AI Pistol – Purchasable from the Extra Content Shop Dragoon Assault Rifle – Purchasable from the Extra Content Shop Handcannon PZ – Purchasable from the Extra Content Shop after beating the game on Hardcore difficulty Rocket Pistol – Purchasable from the Extra Content Shop after beating the game on Village of Shadows difficulty LZ Answerer – Purchasable from the Extra Content Shop after completing all Mercenaries stages with at least an SS rank

LEMI Pistol

The LEMI Pistol is the first weapon you find in Resident Evil Village, and it’s a surprisingly capable firearm. Most people will replace it once they find the M1911 early in the game, but the LEMI will be your bread and butter during the Castle Dimitrescu section of the game. It helps you save your valuable shotgun shells during the early stages of the game, and you’ll always have enough ammo for it.

M1897 Shotgun

Surprisingly, the first shotgun in Resident Evil Village is actually missable. You can obtain it during the Lycan attack in the first hour of the game shortly after receiving the LEMI pistol, but you can miss it entirely if you’re too focused on fending off the waves of incoming enemies. Thankfully, you can buy it from the Duke if you miss it. Like the LEMI, it’s outclassed by other shotguns found later in the game.

M1911 Pistol

The M1911 pistol can’t be missed because it’s placed next to a key item you need to progress through the story. There’s no reason you shouldn’t use it because it’s a straight upgrade over the LEMI. It’s a fully automatic weapon as well, which is odd for a 1911 pistol. Still, this pistol will carry you through most of Resident Evil Village until you can buy the best pistol from the Duke near the end of the game.

F2 Rifle

The F2 Rifle seems like it’d be a situational weapon, but it’s actually a great weapon to use in just about any situation. It hits harder than the shotgun when upgraded, and it’s the best weapon to use against most bosses because of its damage output. The scope is pathetic at first, but you won’t really need the upgrade because Resident Evil Village doesn’t have too many long-range combat encounters.

W870 TAC Shotgun

This shotgun is missable, but you should find it if you do any exploration at all when you play Resident Evil Village. It’s found near House Beneviento, and it’s a straight upgrade over the M1897 shotgun like the M1911 is for the LEMI. It has a pretty slow fire rate, but it makes up for that with high damage output and wide spread. If you’re feeling crowded by Lycans or other enemies, one blast will give you some breathing room.

GM 79 Grenade Launcher

The GM 79 is another missable weapon. It’s marked on the map as treasure called the Waterwheel Weapon, and if you’re not the type of player to seek out every treasure spot on the map, then you’ll probably walk right by this gun. It can fire both traditional explosive rounds and flashbang rounds which stun enemies, both of which are excellent for crowd control. Use it to quickly clear large groups of enemies.

M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum

Marked on the map as treasure called Moreau’s Hidden Weapon, the M1851 Wolfsbane magnum is the best gun in the game during your first playthrough. Its ammunition is rare and hit has a slow rate of fire and reload speed, but each bullet packs a punch unlike anything else in your arsenal. The only guns you’ll find that are better are the weapons from the Extra Content Shop. This is one of the best weapons in all of Resident Evil Village.

V61 Machine Pistol

The V61 Custom pistol is a fully automatic machine pistol, boating a higher fire rate and damage output than the M1911. The only tradeoff here is that you need to buy this gun from the Duke. There’s no way to obtain it without forking over a huge amount of Lei, which can scare off some players. Still, the high price is more than worth it. This weapon outclasses every other pistol in the game.

SYG-12 Shotgun

Like the V61 Custom, the SYG-12 Shotgun can only be purchased from the Duke. You can’t find it anywhere else. It’s only available in the last area of the game, too, which is unfortunate. Still, most players have a ton of Lei at this point and can probably afford this gun, especially if they’ve been hunting treasures and selling their valuables during their playthrough. This is the best shotgun in the game without a doubt.

S.T.A.K.E. Magnum

This weapon is only available after finishing your first playthrough. It’s basically the same as Moreau’s M1851 Wolfsbane magnum, only with some slight differences. Since you can only use it in New Game Plus, you’ll have to choose between the two weapons because they use the same ammo. There’s really no use in having both equipped.

WCX Assault Rifle

The WCX is a powerful short-barreled assault rifle. You need to purchase it from the Extra Content Shop, which is unlocked after beating the game for the first time. This weapon costs 30000 CP, which you may already have saved up depending on what you did during your first run through the game.

Karambit Knife

The Karambit Knife is Chris’s favorite blade. It’s another Extra Content Shop weapon, so you’ll need to beat the game at least once to be able to purchase it. It only costs 10000 CP though, probably just because it’s a reskin of the standard knife. It doesn’t do any more damage, it just looks cooler.

USM-AI Pistol

The USM-AI pistol is Chris’s favorite semi-automatic pistol. You can get it from the Extra Content Shop for 20000 CP. It’s basically the best pistol in the game, so you should definitely get it for your second playthrough, especially if you’re choosing a harder difficulty the second time around.

Dragoon Assault Rifle

The Dragoon Assault Rifle is Chris’s favorite assault rifle. It costs 30000 CP in the Extra Content Shop, which is pretty steep. The weapon is more than worth the price, however, as it absolutely shreds anything you put in front of it. The only thing you’ll have to worry about it ammo.

Handcannon PZ

The Handcannon PZ is a powerful magnum like the M1857 or the S.T.A.K.E. You can get it from the Extra Content Shop, but you have to finish the game on Hardcore difficulty before you’re able to purchase it. Hardcore mode is no joke, so getting this weapon is a true achievement.

Rocket Pistol

The Rocket Pistol is exactly what it sounds like. It’s one of the coolest weapons in the game, but you have to finish the game on Village of Shadows difficulty in order to unlock it for purchase in the Extra Content Shop. Village of Shadows mode is insane, so only diehard fans will be able to get this pistol.

LZ Answerer

They really put a lightsaber in Resident Evil Village. The LZ Answerer is a really cool melee weapon that you can unlock, doing more damage than the standard knife and featuring a double-bladed mode for blocking. You have to get an SS rank on all Mercenaries stages in order to unlock it in the Extra Content Shop.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.