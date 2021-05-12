Heisenberg is the penultimate boss of Resident Evil Village, and this battle is one of the most bombastic and exciting encounters in the entire game. This is where Resident Evil Village truly starts to get crazy. Chris has supplied you with a fancy new weapon that will help you stand up to Heisenberg’s final robotic form, so it’s time for a larger-than-life showdown to conclude the factory section of the game. The fight is mostly focused on spectacle, so it’s a lot simpler than it seems. Here’s how to beat Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village.

How to Beat Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village

In the first phase of this fight, you’ll be on your vehicle equipped with a machine gun, cannon, and chainsaw for blocking. You’ll be in an open field, so there aren’t many places to take cover. Heisenberg has three glowing weak spots that you need to shoot. There’s one on each of his arms, and there’s one on the main part of his body. Since the machine gun never runs out of ammo, never stop shooting. The cannon has a lengthy cooldown, but it never runs out of ammo either, so just use it whenever it’s ready.

The main thing you need to worry about during this fight is blocking. Heisenberg can wipe out most of your health bar with one attack, especially on higher difficulties, but the chainsaw block on your vehicle can mitigate incoming damage.

Also, Heisenberg has a unique attack that you need to watch out for. He’ll start to draw in pieces of metal to shield himself, but you can stop this by shooting the glowing weak spot on his head. After shooting Heisenberg enough with your death cart, he’ll send you into the air. Just keep shooting him, using your cannon when it’s ready, and you’ll move onto the second phase of the fight.

You’re on foot for the second half of the fight, so things are going to get a bit more challenging from here on out. In this phase, just unload everything you have at Heisenberg’s head. Use the F2 Rifle and the M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum if you still have ammo for them and you’ll make quick work of Heisenberg. His primary attack during this phase is a dash directly at you, but you can sprint out of the way pretty easily if you see it coming. If you’re caught in Heisenberg’s path and can’t get clear, just block. You’ll still take damage, but not as much as you’d think.

Just keep shooting Heisenberg’s head and he’ll go down in no time. This part of the fight seems much more deadly than it actually is. When you defeat Heisenberg, he’ll drop the Crystal Heisenberg which you can sell to the Duke for a large sum of Lei. You’ll also be treated to a pretty crazy cutscene and move onto the final part of the game.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.