Resident Evil Village: How to Get Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order Items

The deluxe edition of Resident Evil Village includes a number of special bonus items and weapons, but you don’t immediately have access to all of them at the start of the game. Some of them, like the Resident Evil 7 filter, can be found in the game’s settings, but the real rewards like the weapons and survival resources pack must be obtained from a specific place in the game. You won’t have to go too far to get your bonuses though. Here’s how to get the deluxe edition items in Resident Evil Village.

How to Get Deluxe Edition Items in Resident Evil Village

Here’s how to get every deluxe edition item and pre-order bonus in Resident Evil Village.

Samurai Edge Pistol – Purchase from the Duke’s shop for 200 Lei

– Purchase from the Duke’s shop for 200 Lei Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm – Available for free in the Duke’s shop

– Available for free in the Duke’s shop Survival Resources Pack – Available for free in the Duke’s shop

– Available for free in the Duke’s shop Village of Shadows Difficulty – Available when starting a new game

– Available when starting a new game Resident Evil 7 Found Footage Filter – Found in the Options menu under Special

– Found in the Options menu under Special Tape Recorder Save Point – Found in the Options menu under Special

– Found in the Options menu under Special Saferoom Music “Go Tell Aunt Rhody” – Found in the Options menu under Special

– Found in the Options menu under Special The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork – Available in the Bonus section of the main menu

– Available in the Bonus section of the main menu The Baker Incident Report – Available in the Bonus section of the main menu

Any physical items like the Samurai Edge pistol or the Mr. Everywhere weapon charm can be acquired from the Duke’s shop once you start playing Resident Evil Village. The Duke is an enigmatic shopkeeper that you meet within the first hour of the game, so you won’t have to play too long without your bonuses. The Samurai Edge pistol is the only item that isn’t free, but it only costs 200 Lei. The rest of the items can be found within the game’s options menu or on the main menu. They’re either cosmetic items like the Tape Recorder Save Point or additional lore like the Baker Incident Report. They’re not essential by any means, but diehard fans will appreciate these added bonuses. The main thing is instant access to the Village of Shadows difficulty, which serves as the equivalent to Resident Evil 7’s Madhouse mode.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.