As you explore Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, you’ll eventually come across a piano puzzle that requires you to play the right keys according to the sheet music. While it seems complicated at first, it’s not that complex. You don’t have to be a skilled musician or know anything about reading sheet music to solve this puzzle. It’s as simple as lining up the dots. You’ll get a very useful reward for playing the tune correctly, too. Here’s how to solve the piano puzzle in Resident Evil Village.

How to Solve the Piano Puzzle in Resident Evil Village

To solve the piano puzzle, you have to press the correct keys according to the sheet music. When you select a piano key, an orange dot will appear on the sheet music. This orange dot shows which note the highlighted key will play, so all you have to do is line up the orange dot with the black music notes. Keys toward the left side of the piano will be lower on the sheet music, while notes on the right side of the piano will be higher. Again, all you have to do is match the orange dots to the music notes.

These are the keys you need to play to match the sheet music. You don’t have to play them at any specific time or anything, you just have to press them in the right order.

Key 15 Key 12 Key 14 Key 14 Key 16 Key 15 Key 16 Key 17 Key 17

Once you correctly line up all the notes, Ethan will play the melody and a secret compartment will open. This compartment contains the Iron Insignia Key, an item that you need to progress further through the game. This key allows you to open Iron Insignia doors, which are marked with the icon pictured above. There are a few of these doors in Castle Dimitrescu, but there are also a bunch of them out in the village. Keep that in mind when you backtrack through there.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.