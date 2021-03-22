Resident Evil Village PC System Requirements – Can Your PC Run It?

The recent Resident Evil renaissance has returned the series to the quality of the earlier entries in the series. In this time, we’ve gotten numerous new games including Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, as well as the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Resident Evil Village is next up with a release only about a month and a half away. We recently learned the Xbox file size for Resident Evil Village, but many people will of course want to play on PC instead. System requirements are of utmost importance when playing on PC and now we have learned both the minimum and recommended requirements for Resident Evil Village.

Can Your PC Run Resident Evil Village?

Minimum Specs

Ray Tracing Without OS Windows 10 (64 bit) CPU Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory 8GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM DirectX Version 12 Storage TBD Additional Information Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/60fps.

・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing.

Recommended Specs

Ray Tracing Without With OS Windows 10 (64 Bit) Windows 10 Version 2004 and above CPU Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 8GB Graphic NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (4K / 45fps)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (4K / 60fps)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K / 45fps)

AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K / 45fps)

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K / 60fps) DirectX Version 12 Storage TBD Additional Information Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps

・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. Estimated performance (when set to Ray Tracing): 4K/45fps, 4K/60fps

・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

The above system requirements break down what you will need on your PC for the minimum and the recommended requirements. There is a very good chance you may be in-between the two of these as well, so just make sure to check out the above to see not only if it will run, but if you will have access to Ray Tracing in the game.

Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out the full breakdown of the system requirements above or on the official Resident Evil Village website.