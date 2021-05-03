Update 1.003.001 has arrived for Returnal, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Fans have been enjoying Returnal over the weekend since the game launched on April 30, but there have been several issues that players have been encountering as they brave the hostile world of Atropos. Outside of the game’s lack of an in-game save option, some people have been dealing with crashes and other strange bugs during their runs. Housemarque is hard at work on fixes for these issues, and this patch likely addresses some of these bugs. Here’s everything new with Returnal update 1.o03.001.

Returnal Update 1.003.001 Patch Notes

There are currently no available patch notes for Returnal update 1.003.001. We will update this article once Housemarque announces what’s included with this patch. Housemarque did not share detailed patch notes for the previous update, so there may not be an official changelog for this update either.

Even with the day one patch installed, Returnal players have been encountering some strange bugs as they move through the game’s biomes and attempt to break the cycle. Crashes have been commonplace for some players, completely destroying their runs because the game does not allow you to save mid-game. There’s also a weird bug where doors will not open, also ending runs because the only current fix is to restart the cycle.

Returnal also has a handful of audio issues that don’t quite break the game, but they do put a hamper on things and prevent players from experiencing the game’s awesome sound design. Sometimes, audio will cut out entirely until the next cycle. Other times, there will be a loud buzzing sound that seemingly comes and goes at random. Again, these issues don’t stop you from playing, but they do make it much harder to focus, a huge problem in a game that requires as much concentration as Returnal.

Because Housemarque has not released an official changelog, there’s no way to know if this patch fixes any of these issues at the moment. We’ll just have to wait until the community starts to notice any changes in the meantime. This update likely addresses the crashing issue and the door bug, but it could also fix some other minor bugs as well. Keep an eye on Housemarque’s Twitter page and the Returnal subreddit for updates.

Returnal is available now on PlayStation 5.