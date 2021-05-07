Update 1.3.6 has arrived for Returnal, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Technically this update is not out for Returnal yet, but it will come to the PS5 exclusive sometime tomorrow. Housemarque already released update 1.3.4 just a few days ago and this update addressed the game crashing issues.

Well this new upcoming patch will further improve the game’s stability and also fixes the corrupted save file issues that people had been experiencing before.

If you want to know more about the latest update, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Returnal Update 1.3.6 Patch Notes

Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes.

Fixed issue with pre-order suits occasionally blocking items and doors.

Fixed incorrect healing behaviour.

Fixed issues with custom controller mappings.

Numerous minor fixes

Fixed issue with corrupted save game.

Housemarque also notes that people should turn off the auto-update feature on the PS5 if you want to save your active runs. By putting your console in Rest Mode, you don’t have to start the game from the beginning all over again!

For more on this patch, you can visit Housemarque’s official Twitter page. Returnal is out now and it’s exclusively available for the PS5 console.