The Reclaimer is a strange alien device that you can randomly encounter in Returnal with a very vague description. The in-game description says the Reclaimer is “a xeno-tech device for recycling materials. Output unknown.” That seems normal enough, but there’s a giant warning label attached to the device that says it can damage Integrity. Integrity is the game’s version of health, so the device has the potential to damage you. That’s a hefty price in a game where health is a valuable commodity, but the rewards can be great if you’re willing to take the risk. Here’s what the Reclaimer does in Returnal.

What Does the Reclaimer Do in Returnal?

The Reclaimer gives you items in exchange for health. The device’s description says it could possibly damage Integrity, but it seems like it takes a chunk of health every time. The rewards are great though, and the device has the potential to give you Astronaut Figurines and other rare Artefacts.

Regular Reclaimers are not to be confused with Inert Reclaimers, which serve a different purpose. Inert Reclaimers restore Integrity and can also increase your maximum Integrity when you use them. They don’t have a price, so they’re just free healing stations. You don’t have to worry about using these, but you do have to worry about using regular Reclaimers. You’ll easily be able to tell the difference between the two though, so don’t stress too hard about getting them mixed up.

Because Reclaimers take some of your health as the price for an item, you should survey the area and make sure you aren’t about to fight a boss or something before using one. The device takes quite a significant chunk of your health bar, so you should probably pass up on using one if you only have half of your health bar or less. You can always return to them at a later point during your run using a teleporter once you heal up using some Silphium.

