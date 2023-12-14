Reverse 1999 The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Guide: How to Complete All Stages and Get All Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks event-exclusive mode tasks Reverse 1999 players with joining Vertin and her party as they search for one of Tooth Fairy’s most prized possessions.

To make sure that you get all of the rewards available as part of the mode, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete all 21 stages part of The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks with a perfect rating in Reverse: 1999.

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 1 Guide

The first stage of The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks is also the tutorial stage, where you will be introduced to the main mechanics of the mode. To complete it, simply follow the game’s instructions and move in the way showcased below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 2 Guide

You can complete Hold Your Breath by first heading up and right to eliminate the critter east of Tooth Fairy. Now, head up and then left to destroy the second set of critters before heading right toward the exit. Doing so will guarantee that you will complete the stage with the highest possible rating.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 3 Guide

You can complete the third stage part of The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks by first heading right and up to destroy the first critter before heading left, down, right, and up to destroy the second one.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that all enemies are defeated, just head left, down, right, and down again to complete the stage. Completing the stage will get you both the Bloody Baby Teeth and the ability to cast Concealment.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 4 Guide

Now that you can cast Concealment and become invisible for a set amount of time per stage, you will be able to complete Secret Operation by first moving left and activating the Concealment Arcane Skill before moving up and right to defeat the first enemy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that the first critter is dealt with, you will be able to defeat the second one and complete the fourth stage of The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks by heading down, right, and up before heading down.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 5 Guide

You can complete Little By Little while also defeating all critters within 12 rounds by first moving up, left, and then up and right to defeat the first one.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, head left and down to destroy the second critter and right, up, and right again to defeat the third.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you complete the step above, you will be able to complete the stage while defeating all enemies within 12 rounds by heading down, left, and then up.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 6 Guide

To complete the sixth stage and deal with your first Screaming “Newcomer” critter —which will patrol in a set route and move once per round— first move Tooth Fairy up, right, and up again to defeat the stationed critter.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that the enemy is dealt with, move down, left, down, and right before using Concealment and moving down. Doing so will allow you to kill the Screaming “Newcomer” once it passes by you. Once the enemy is dead, head up to complete the stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 7 Guide

You can complete the 7th stage part of The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks in Reverse: 1999 by casting Concealment and heading up to kill the first critter before heading up, right, and down to kill the second one. Now, simply head right, down, left, and up to exit the stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 8 Guide

You can complete the Under the Surface stage by first using Concealment and heading up toward the first critter before heading left, up, and left again.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that you crossed to the other half of the map, you will be able to kill both critters and complete the stage by heading down, right, right again, up, and left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 9 Guide

In the 9th stage, you will meet a Tooth Spirit for the first time. You can get rid of it and complete the stage by simply following Tooth Fairy’s instructions before battling the enemy. During the fight, I recommend that you use a team featuring at least two Star characters.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 10 Guide

Although you can easily reach the tooth before the Tooth Spirit, you will need to defeat it to get all the rewards part of the stage. You can do that by heading up, right, and down before heading left, up, right, and left. Once the Spirit is defeated, simply head left to exit the stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After completing Castling, you will get the ability to cast the Arcane Skill Carry Back and Fourth. The skill will allow you to get past barriers/objects in the field.

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 11 Guide

You can complete the Steeplechase stage by casting Carry Back and Fourth on the pile of logs on the right before heading up to defeat the Tooth Spirit. Once you do that, head up, left, up, right, and down to exit the stage with the highest rating.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 12 Guide

You can complete the Desperate Struggle stage part of The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks in Reverse 1999 by heading up before using Carry Back and Fourth to defeat the Tooth Spirit on the right. Once the spirit is defeated, follow the path showcased below to exit (up, right, down, right, up, right, and down).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 13 Guide

You can complete the stage by first heading down and right twice before heading right and left. Doing so will allow you to destroy two critters in 6 moves.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that two of the critters are defeated, cast Concealment and head down to defeat the final one before heading down and right to complete the stage with 2 stars.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 14 Guide

You can complete the stage while also defeating all critters within 10 moves by first heading up and right to defeat the first Screaming “Newcomer” before using Carry Back and Fourth to jump over the fence and defeat the second one.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that the two Newcomers are dealt with, it’s time to kill the Tooth Spirit. You can do that by heading right, left, and down before moving up again. Once the enemy is dead, simply head up, left, and down to exit.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 15 Guide

You can complete the Border Exploration stage with a 2-star rank by using Concealment and going up (in that order) to defeat the first critter before heading right to defeat the second one.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now head right, cast Carry Back and Fourth, and head right again to defeat the final enemy. Once all enemies are defeated, you can clear the stage by heading down and left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse 1999 The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 16 Crucial Choice Guide

You can complete the Crucial Choice stage by first casting Carry Back and Fourth before heading to the right to defeat the Spirit there.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once that’s done, head down to defeat the second one before heading left, up, left, up, and right to reach the exit and complete the stage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 17 Guide

You can complete the Long and Winding Road stage by first heading down before going right and up. This will allow you to defeat the first Tooth Spirit in less than 5 moves.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After the first Spirit is defeated, just head up, right, and down to defeat the second one before heading up and left to exit the stage with a perfect ranting.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse 1999 The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 18 Close Up Guide

You can complete Close Up with a perfect rating in Reverse 1999 by heading right and left before using Concealment and heading up to defeat the first Totth Spirit.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, head down and right before heading left and right to defeat the second Spirit. Once you defeat the enemy, just cast Carry Back and Fourth before going up and heading left to clear the stage. For some reason, even after defeating the enemies within 9 rounds, I was only able to get 2-stars by doing exactly as stated above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse 1999 The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 19 Waiting for the Green Light Guide

You can complete the Waiting for the Green Light stage by first casting Concealment and moving to the right. Doing so will allow you to defeat the first spirit in only one move.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that the first Spirit is defeated, you will be able to defeat the second one and complete the stage with two stars by heading left, down, up, right, down, and up before heading to the exit by going up and right.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 20 Pincer Guide

You can complete the 20th stage part of The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks with a 2-star rating by first heading right and up before using Concealment and going right one more time.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you finish the steps above and defeat the first spirit, you can defeat the second one and complete the stage by heading down and using Carry Back and Fourth to get past the barrier on your left before heading down, going up twice, and then heading left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks Stage 21 Guide

Like the 9th stage part of the mode, the final stage of The Old Teeth & The Worn Marks can be completed by simply heading to and defeating an enemy —in this case the Tooth Fairy Queen.

To defeat the boss and clear the mode with all of its rewards, I recommend that you make use of a team featuring at least two Star characters, with one of them being either a sub or main DPS. As the opposing lineup will only feature Mineral types, do not use Beast characters.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023