Update 1.07 has arrived for Riders Republic, and here’s the full information of the change added with this patch. This particular update includes Korean localization for the shop which will be a long-awaited addition for players and even fixes with the ‘clipping’ and/or floating assets throughout the world among many other improvements following from the previous patches. The next section will list the patch notes for the title. Here’s everything new with the Riders Republic update 1.07.

Riders Republic Update 1.07 Patch Notes

The patch notes (re-arranged in alphabetical order) for the latest update to Riders Republic are as follows:

Addressed a bug where all game audio except menu narration is missed after resuming the title from Connected Standby mode while event cinematic (Xbox One, Xbox Series Specific)

Addressed several small crashes.

Addressed some issues when the player applies options in graphics options with Mouse & Keyboard (PC Specific).

Addressed various several fixes (floating trees, clipping assets, visual aspects).

Brand Logo is missing for sponsor event is now fixed.

Korean localization missing in the shop is now fixed.

Replication issue in the grouping menu addressed.

That is all of the patch notes with the additions and changes made to the game with this particular patch. One of the most important fixes with this update is the localization which would have likely been on the developer’s list to fix quickly and the audio going missing being fixed would again be a great point of joy for players.

Riders Republic is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit this Riders Republic blog post.