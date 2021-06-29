Risk of Rain 2 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

The result of this is that player minions, like ghosts from Happiest Mask, purchased Drones, and yes – the Squid Polyp – will scale much better over time. This matches drone scaling in RoR1.

Developer’s Notes: The ‘ambient level’ is the level of the run that grows over time. Previously, the enemy team used the ‘ambient level’ to set their level. Now, all enemies AND minions are at ambient level.