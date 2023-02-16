Roblox DOORS: How To Get A Crucifix

Making your way through a haunted hotel sounds scary, so having something as powerful as the Crucifix in DOORS can make this Roblox experience a breeze to check out of. While gamers have all of the tools at their disposal to make it through every room, having a backup plan never hurts in the long run.

But, where are players able to get their hands on a Crucifix? As the most powerful weapon or item in the game, it can’t be easy to come across, can it? Thankfully, there is a surefire way that players can claim one of these items on their own on their journey, as long as they can make some good progress through this experience.

Where To Claim A Crucifix In DOORS on Roblox

The only surefire way to claim a Crucifix in DOORS is by purchasing one from Jeff’s Shop, which is located behind Door 52 of this experience. While it may be the most expensive item that players can encounter in this journey, it’s also the most powerful one. Players will need to have 250 Gold to claim the Crucifix from the shop and use it to banish the Entities away.

It is a single-use item, so players will want to hold onto this until they absolutely need it, as a last-ditch effort. Don’t waste it on some of the smaller demons that roam these halls, as the majority of them can be avoided by hiding out or playing it safe. Something like The Dupe can be easily avoided if players are being smart about their travels.

Players will also have a very small chance of coming across a Crucifix in drawers, chests, tables, and sometimes above doors. Saving your gold for something else is quite a nice feeling, or purchasing another if you used the first to save your life is quite great since players can only hold one at a time.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023