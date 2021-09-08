Roblox Mining Simulator Codes are the absolute best! They allow you to unlock thousands of tokens, coins, and new looks for the game. Rumble Studios’ Mining Simulator has won lots of awards including 2018’s Builderman’s Award of Excellence. There’s no denying that it’s a fun, deep-diving game (see what we did there) with lots of polish and only gets better once you start redeeming all of its juicy codes. Get a show started on Netflix though because there are a lot of active codes to redeem compared to some of the other Roblox Games. Here’s everything we know about Roblox Mining Simulator Codes.
Roblox Mining Simulator Codes
The below codes were all tested and confirmed working as of September 2021. While Mining Simulator seems to make their codes a bit more long-lasting, you’ll still want to get them while the getting is good. Below is each category of code redemption organized in alpha order for easy reading.
CandyCorn Codes
- HALLOWEEN – 40 CandyCorn
- SCARYSKELTONS – 30 CandyCorn
- SKELETONS – 60 CandyCorn
- SKELLY – 60 CandyCorn
- SPOOK – 30 CandyCorn
- SPOOKY – 30 CandyCorn
- SPOOPY – 30 CandyCorn
- THISISHALLOWEEN – 60 CandyCorn
Coin Codes
- ARCADE – 2,500 coins
- BEAR – 2,000 coins
- BREAD – 10,000 coins
- BUNNY – 500 coins
- CANDY – 2,000 coins
- COAL – 2,000 coins
- CRAINER – 1,000 coins
- CRAZIEGAMER – 1,200 coins
- DEFILDPLAYS2 – 1,500 coins
- DINOSAUR – 5,000 coins
- FUTUREMSOWNER – 1 coin
- ISAAC – 1,000 coins
- JELLYBEAN – 2,500 coins
- KOALA – 10,000 coins
- LOTSOFCOINS – 1,000 coins
- MONEY – 10,000 coins
- PETS – 100 coins
- REBIRTH – 1,200 coins
- REXEXSQUAD – 5,000 coins
- SAND – 5,000 coins
- SELFIE – 2,500 coins
- TRADES – 5,000 coins
- WEBREAKROBLOX – 20,000 Coins
Crate Codes
- ADVENTURE – Legendary hat crate
- ANNIVERSARYCRATE – Legendary hat crate
- BIGW – Legendary hat crate
- BONUS – Legendary hat crate
- BROOMSTICKS – Spooky Trail crate
- CANDY! – Spooky Trail crate
- COOL – Rare crate
- CRAZIEGAMERSQUAD – Rare hat crate
- DEFILD IS AWESOME – Epic crate
- DEFILDPLAYS – Rare crate
- DOMINUS – Epic Accessory crate
- DREAMY – Legendary hat crate
- DUCKIE – Legendary hat crate
- EASTER – Rare hat crate
- EVENTQUEST – Omega hat crate
- FLUFFY – Legendary crate
- FREECRATE – Legendary hat crate
- FRIGHT – Legendary hat crate
- GHOSTS – Omega Hat crate
- GHOSTY – Spooky Trail crate
- GOOSE – Legendary hat crate
- GUMMYBEARS – Rare hat crate
- HALLOWEEN2019 – Legendary hat crate
- HELPPLS – Legendary hat crate
- ILOVECODES – Legendary hat crate
- LEGENDARYHATCODE – Legendary hat crate
- LEMONAIDE – Legendary crate
- LEVEL – Legendary crate
- MINEALOT – Legendary hat crate
- NEWHATS – Legendary hat crate
- NEWTWITCH – Epic Accessory crate
- NOU – Epic Accessory crate
- PATRIOT – Legendary hat crate
- PUMPED – Rare hat crate
- RARE – Rare crate
- SANDBOX – Epic crate
- SCARY – Legendary hat crate
- SCORCH – Legendary hat crate
- SUBSCRIBEPLS – Legendary hat crate
- SUNSCREEN – Legendary hat crate
- SUPERCRATE – Legendary hat crate
- TESTINGTHING – Common crate
- TOAST – Epic Hat crate
- TOYCHEST – Epic Hat crate
- TRAILUPDATE – Epic Accessory crate
- TRICKORTREAT – Legendary hat crate
- UNOBTAINIBLE – Epic crate
- VACATION – Legendary hat crate
- WITCHES – Legendary hat crate
- YEET – Legendary hat crate
Egg Codes
- ANNIVERSARYEGG – Legendary egg
- AWESOMELEGENDARY – Legendary egg
- BACONHAIR – Legendary egg
- BEACHBALL – Legendary egg
- BIGL – Legendary egg
- COOLWATER – Legendary egg
- DEMON – Legendary egg
- DUCK – Legendary egg
- EGGO! – Unique Egg
- EGGS – Unique Egg
- FOLLOWUS – Legendary egg
- FREECRATE2 – Legendary egg
- JACKOLANTERN – Legendary egg
- LEGENDARYEGGCODE – Legendary egg
- LIGHT – Legendary egg
- MEMES – Legendary egg
- MOMMA – Rare Egg
- PATRIOTICSTARS – Legendary egg
- PUMPKIN – Legendary egg
- PUMPKINS – Legendary egg
- RAINBOWITE – Legendary egg
- RUMBLE – Rare egg
- RUMBLESTUDIOS – Rare egg
- SECRETEGG – Legendary egg
- SKIES – Legendary egg
- SUMMEREGG – Legendary egg
- SUPERSECRETCODE – Legendary egg
- TOOMANYCODESSMH – Legendary egg
- VALKYRIE – Legendary egg
Token Codes
- #CHRISTMASHYPE – 250 tokens
- 1YEAR – 70 tokens
- 200TOKENS – 200 tokens…
- 4THJULY – 200 tokens
- 500M – 75 tokens
- AMERICA – 80 tokens
- ANNIVERSARYTOKENS – 250 tokens
- CHALLENGE – 70 tokens
- EPICTOKENS – 250 tokens
- GETSLICKED – 50 tokens
- HAMMIEJAMMIEDOESNTSUCK – 50 tokens
- HAMMIEJAMMIESUCKSX2 – 20 tokens
- HAMMIEJAMMIESUCKSXINFINITY – 20 tokens
- ILOVETOKENS – 70 tokens
- IMOUTOFCODEIDEAS – 70 tokens
- IMOUTOFCODEIDEAS2 – 70 tokens
- ISERIOUSLYNEEDMORECODEIDEAS – 70 tokens
- JULY21ST – 150 tokens
- MOREMORECODE – 70 tokens
- MOREMORETOKENS – 70 tokens
- NEWQUESTS – 50 tokens
- NOSNIYISCOOL – 50 tokens
- OOF – 70 tokens
- OWO – 70 tokens
- SANDCASTLES – 50 tokens
- SHINY – 70 tokens
- SIRCFENNER – 70 tokens
- SUMMERPARADISE – 70 tokens
- SUMMERTOKENS – 75 tokens
- SUPERGEMS – 50 tokens
- TOOMANYCODES – 70 tokens
- TRAILS – 70 tokens
- WINGS – 70 tokens
Texture Unlock Codes
- ABSTRACT – Abstract texture unlock
- COMIC – Comic texture unlock
- LAMB SAUCE – Lamb Sauce texture unlock
- PINKARMYSKIN – Pink Army texture unlock
- RETRO – Retro Gamer texture unlock
How To Redeem Roblox Mining Simulator Codes
To redeem codes in Mining Simulator, launch the game and click the Twitter icon (marked as codes) and enter any codes you found. They can be entered in upper or lower case and they’ll still work. Click the enter button and if successful, the game will tell you what you received for each code redeemed. Depending on what you redeemed, you can use them immediately in their proper places. Enjoy!
