Roblox Mining Simulator Codes are the absolute best! They allow you to unlock thousands of tokens, coins, and new looks for the game. Rumble Studios’ Mining Simulator has won lots of awards including 2018’s Builderman’s Award of Excellence. There’s no denying that it’s a fun, deep-diving game (see what we did there) with lots of polish and only gets better once you start redeeming all of its juicy codes. Get a show started on Netflix though because there are a lot of active codes to redeem compared to some of the other Roblox Games. Here’s everything we know about Roblox Mining Simulator Codes.

Roblox Mining Simulator Codes

The below codes were all tested and confirmed working as of September 2021. While Mining Simulator seems to make their codes a bit more long-lasting, you’ll still want to get them while the getting is good. Below is each category of code redemption organized in alpha order for easy reading.

CandyCorn Codes

HALLOWEEN – 40 CandyCorn

– 40 CandyCorn SCARYSKELTONS – 30 CandyCorn

– 30 CandyCorn SKELETONS – 60 CandyCorn

– 60 CandyCorn SKELLY – 60 CandyCorn

– 60 CandyCorn SPOOK – 30 CandyCorn

– 30 CandyCorn SPOOKY – 30 CandyCorn

– 30 CandyCorn SPOOPY – 30 CandyCorn

– 30 CandyCorn THISISHALLOWEEN – 60 CandyCorn

Coin Codes

ARCADE – 2,500 coins

– 2,500 coins BEAR – 2,000 coins

– 2,000 coins BREAD – 10,000 coins

– 10,000 coins BUNNY – 500 coins

– 500 coins CANDY – 2,000 coins

– 2,000 coins COAL – 2,000 coins

– 2,000 coins CRAINER – 1,000 coins

– 1,000 coins CRAZIEGAMER – 1,200 coins

– 1,200 coins DEFILDPLAYS2 – 1,500 coins

– 1,500 coins DINOSAUR – 5,000 coins

– 5,000 coins FUTUREMSOWNER – 1 coin

– 1 coin ISAAC – 1,000 coins

– 1,000 coins JELLYBEAN – 2,500 coins

– 2,500 coins KOALA – 10,000 coins

– 10,000 coins LOTSOFCOINS – 1,000 coins

– 1,000 coins MONEY – 10,000 coins

– 10,000 coins PETS – 100 coins

– 100 coins REBIRTH – 1,200 coins

– 1,200 coins REXEXSQUAD – 5,000 coins

– 5,000 coins SAND – 5,000 coins

– 5,000 coins SELFIE – 2,500 coins

– 2,500 coins TRADES – 5,000 coins

– 5,000 coins WEBREAKROBLOX – 20,000 Coins

Crate Codes

ADVENTURE – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate ANNIVERSARYCRATE – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate BIGW – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate BONUS – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate BROOMSTICKS – Spooky Trail crate

– Spooky Trail crate CANDY! – Spooky Trail crate

– Spooky Trail crate COOL – Rare crate

– Rare crate CRAZIEGAMERSQUAD – Rare hat crate

– Rare hat crate DEFILD IS AWESOME – Epic crate

– Epic crate DEFILDPLAYS – Rare crate

– Rare crate DOMINUS – Epic Accessory crate

– Epic Accessory crate DREAMY – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate DUCKIE – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate EASTER – Rare hat crate

– Rare hat crate EVENTQUEST – Omega hat crate

– Omega hat crate FLUFFY – Legendary crate

– Legendary crate FREECRATE – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate FRIGHT – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate GHOSTS – Omega Hat crate

– Omega Hat crate GHOSTY – Spooky Trail crate

– Spooky Trail crate GOOSE – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate GUMMYBEARS – Rare hat crate

– Rare hat crate HALLOWEEN2019 – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate HELPPLS – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate ILOVECODES – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate LEGENDARYHATCODE – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate LEMONAIDE – Legendary crate

– Legendary crate LEVEL – Legendary crate

– Legendary crate MINEALOT – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate NEWHATS – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate NEWTWITCH – Epic Accessory crate

– Epic Accessory crate NOU – Epic Accessory crate

– Epic Accessory crate PATRIOT – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate PUMPED – Rare hat crate

– Rare hat crate RARE – Rare crate

– Rare crate SANDBOX – Epic crate

– Epic crate SCARY – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate SCORCH – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate SUBSCRIBEPLS – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate SUNSCREEN – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate SUPERCRATE – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate TESTINGTHING – Common crate

– Common crate TOAST – Epic Hat crate

– Epic Hat crate TOYCHEST – Epic Hat crate

– Epic Hat crate TRAILUPDATE – Epic Accessory crate

– Epic Accessory crate TRICKORTREAT – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate UNOBTAINIBLE – Epic crate

– Epic crate VACATION – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate WITCHES – Legendary hat crate

– Legendary hat crate YEET – Legendary hat crate

Egg Codes

ANNIVERSARYEGG – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg AWESOMELEGENDARY – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg BACONHAIR – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg BEACHBALL – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg BIGL – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg COOLWATER – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg DEMON – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg DUCK – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg EGGO! – Unique Egg

– Unique Egg EGGS – Unique Egg

– Unique Egg FOLLOWUS – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg FREECRATE2 – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg JACKOLANTERN – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg LEGENDARYEGGCODE – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg LIGHT – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg MEMES – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg MOMMA – Rare Egg

– Rare Egg PATRIOTICSTARS – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg PUMPKIN – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg PUMPKINS – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg RAINBOWITE – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg RUMBLE – Rare egg

– Rare egg RUMBLESTUDIOS – Rare egg

– Rare egg SECRETEGG – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg SKIES – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg SUMMEREGG – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg SUPERSECRETCODE – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg TOOMANYCODESSMH – Legendary egg

– Legendary egg VALKYRIE – Legendary egg

Token Codes

#CHRISTMASHYPE – 250 tokens

– 250 tokens 1YEAR – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens 200TOKENS – 200 tokens…

– 200 tokens… 4THJULY – 200 tokens

– 200 tokens 500M – 75 tokens

– 75 tokens AMERICA – 80 tokens

– 80 tokens ANNIVERSARYTOKENS – 250 tokens

– 250 tokens CHALLENGE – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens EPICTOKENS – 250 tokens

– 250 tokens GETSLICKED – 50 tokens

– 50 tokens HAMMIEJAMMIEDOESNTSUCK – 50 tokens

– 50 tokens HAMMIEJAMMIESUCKSX2 – 20 tokens

– 20 tokens HAMMIEJAMMIESUCKSXINFINITY – 20 tokens

– 20 tokens ILOVETOKENS – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens IMOUTOFCODEIDEAS – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens IMOUTOFCODEIDEAS2 – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens ISERIOUSLYNEEDMORECODEIDEAS – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens JULY21ST – 150 tokens

– 150 tokens MOREMORECODE – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens MOREMORETOKENS – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens NEWQUESTS – 50 tokens

– 50 tokens NOSNIYISCOOL – 50 tokens

– 50 tokens OOF – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens OWO – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens SANDCASTLES – 50 tokens

– 50 tokens SHINY – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens SIRCFENNER – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens SUMMERPARADISE – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens SUMMERTOKENS – 75 tokens

– 75 tokens SUPERGEMS – 50 tokens

– 50 tokens TOOMANYCODES – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens TRAILS – 70 tokens

– 70 tokens WINGS – 70 tokens

Texture Unlock Codes

ABSTRACT – Abstract texture unlock

– Abstract texture unlock COMIC – Comic texture unlock

– Comic texture unlock LAMB SAUCE – Lamb Sauce texture unlock

– Lamb Sauce texture unlock PINKARMYSKIN – Pink Army texture unlock

– Pink Army texture unlock RETRO – Retro Gamer texture unlock

How To Redeem Roblox Mining Simulator Codes

To redeem codes in Mining Simulator, launch the game and click the Twitter icon (marked as codes) and enter any codes you found. They can be entered in upper or lower case and they’ll still work. Click the enter button and if successful, the game will tell you what you received for each code redeemed. Depending on what you redeemed, you can use them immediately in their proper places. Enjoy!

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more Roblox codes and cool things you can do, check out our other Roblox Guides.