Roblox Murder Mystery 2 – MM2 Value & Tier List

Created by nStudio Roblox game Murder Mystery 2 aka MM2 is a fun and exciting game where up to twelve players can join in, with one “murderer”, one “sheriff”, and ten “innocents” at most. The game features three different modes and players can switch between them at any time. When you are not catching the murder, you can trade in items that include Ancients, Uniques, Godlys, Vintage, Legends, Rares, Uncommons, Commons, and Pets. Values are a rarity of tiers and a way to rank weapons and other items in the game.
Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is packed with items and it can be hard to keep track of the values of every single item Murder Mystery 2. So here’s the entire Roblox Murder Mystery 2 – MM2 Value and Tier List.
Roblox Murder Mystery 2 – MM2 Value and Tier List
MM2 Value List for Ancients
- Niks Scythe: Value – 145000
- Elderwood Scythe: Value – 130
- Log Chopper: Value – 135
- Hallowschythe: Value – 150
- Icebreaker: Value – 120 2020 Xmas Event
- Batwing: Value – 80
- Ice Wing: Value – 18
MM2 Value List for Uniques
- Corrupt: Value – 125
- Gold Trophies: Value – 150,000 All of them
MM2 Value List for Godlys
- Seer: Value – 10x T1 Legendary Crafting
- Chroma Lightbringer: Value – 230
- ChromaDarkbringer: Value – 230
- ChromaLuger: Value – 190
- Chroma Gemstone: Value – 170 Mystery Crate
- Chroma Heat: Value – 165
- Chroma Laser: Value – 160
- Chroma Fang: Value – 135
- Chroma Tides: Value – 125
- Chroma Shark: Value – 120
- ChromaDeathShard: Value – 105
- ChromaSlasher: Value – 100
- ChromaSeer: Value – 85Crafting
- Chroma Boneblade: Value – 83
- Chroma Saw: Value – 80
- ChromaGingerblade: Value – 75
- Sugar: Value – 180
- Candy: Value – 180
- Red Luger: Value – 140
- Eternal Cane: Value – 133
- Luger Cane: Value – 130
- Eternal IV: Value – 100
- Elderwood Revolver: Value – 125
- Amerilaser: Value – 100
- Ginger Luger: Value – 125
- Jinglegun: Value – 125
- Pixel: Value – 120
- Old Glory: Value – 110
- Clockwork: Value – 93
- Blaster: Value – 93
- Virtual: Value – 85
- EternalIII: Value – 93
- Green Luger: Value – 85
- Iceblaster: Value – 90
- Xmas: Value – 90
- Hallows Edge: Value – 83
- Luger: Value – 80
- Eternal II: Value – 83
- Minty: Value – 78
- Boneblade: Value – 70
- Tides: Value – 67
- Chill: Value – 65
- Flames: Value – 65
- Hallowgun: Value – 65
- Shark: Value – 63
- Handsaw: Value – 63
- Heat: Value – 60
- Battle Axe II: Value – 58
- Eternal: Value – 55
- Spider: Value – 50
- Pumpking: Value – 53
- Laser: Value – 48
- Lightbringer: Value – 45
- Darkbringer: Value – 45
- Slasher: Value – 43
- Fang: Value – 43
- Death Shard: Value – 40
- Nebula: Value – 38
- BattleAxe: Value – 38
- Gingerblade: Value – 38
- Night Blade: Value – 40 Buy
- Winters Edge: Value – 35
- Ice Dragon: Value – 35
- Red Seer: Value – 35
- Blue Seer: Value – 35
- Purple Seer: Value – 35
- Orange Seer: Value – 35
- Yellow Seer: Value – 35
- Gemstone: Value – 35
- Frostsaber: Value – 32
- Snowflake: Value – 32
- Ice Shard: Value – 30
- Saw: Value – 25
- Hallows Blade: Value – 25
- Vampires Edge: Value – 25
- Ghost Blade: Value – 22
- Frostbite: Value – 20
- Peppermint: Value – 13
- Cookieblade: Value – 13
- Heartblade: Value – 13
- Eggblade: Value – 11
- Prismatic: Value – 8
- Bioblade: Value – 6
MM2 Value List for Vintage
- America: Value – 65
- Golden: Value – 60
- Blood: Value – 45
- Phaser: Value – 30
- Prince: Value – 25
- Shadow: Value – 23
- Laser: Value – 20
- Ghost: Value – 15
- Splitter: Value – 10
- Cowboy: Value – 5
MM2 Value List for Legendary
- JD: Value – 210
- Cotton Cy: Value – 215
- Green Elite: Value – 160
- Ghost Knife: Value – 150
- Tree gun: Value – 140
- Tree knife: Value – 140
- Web: Value – 130
- Rupture: Value – 130
- Ghost Gun: Value – 45
- Scratch: Value – 20
- Cavern Knife: Value – 16
- Ginger Gun: Value – 4
- Santas Magic: Value – 3
- Red Fire: Value – 2
- Witched: Value – 2
- Ripper Knife: Value – 2 Event Tier System
- Blue Scratch: Value – 1
- Blue Elite: Value – 1
- Green Fire: Value – 1
- Predator knife: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting
- Emerald: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting
- Sparkle: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting
- Skulls: Value – 4x T1 Legend
- Ripper Gun: Value – 4x T1 Legend
- Ginger Knife: Value – 3x T1 Legend
- Rune: Value – 1x T1 Legend Mystery Crate
- Cavern Gun: Value – 3x T1 Legend
- Splash Gun: Value – 1x T1 Legend
- Elite: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Shiny: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Fusion: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Fade: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Splash: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Universe: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Overseer knife: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Predator gun: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Plasmite: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Viper: Value – 4x T1 Rare
MM2 Value List for Rares
- Toxic Knife: Value – 225
- Cane knife: Value – 205
- Cane gun: Value – 205
- Ginger gun: Value – 165
- Ginger knife: Value – 165
- Jack: Value – 135
- Mummy: Value – 125
- Vampire Gun: Value – 95
- Bats Value – 60
- Toxic Gun: Value – 40
- Vampire Knife: Value – 40
- Aurora knife: Value – 38
- Orange Marble: Value – 23
- Magma: Value – 15
- Candy Swirl Gun: Value – 12
- Green Marble: Value – 10
- Icicles Gun: Value – 4
- Snakebite Knife: Value – 3
- Cane Knife: Value – 2
- Ghosts: Value – 4x T1 Legend
- Monster: Value – 2x T1 Legend
- Aurora knife: Value – 2x T1 Legend
- Candy Swirl Gun: Value – 2x T1 Legend
- Snakebite Knife: Value – 2x T1 Legend
- Nether: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Spitfire: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Damp: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Molten gun: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Molten knife: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting
- Bones: Value – 1x T1 Legend
- Portal: Value – 1x T1 Legend
- Snowy: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Gingerbread: Value – 4x T1 Rare
- Magma: Value – 3x T1 Rare
- Green Marble: Value – 3x T1 Rare
- Cane Gun: Value – 3x T1 Rare
- Icicles Knife: Value – 3x T1 Rare
- Rainbow gun: Value – 1x T1 Rare Mystery Crate
- Aurora Gun: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Cy Swirl Knife: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Snakebite Gun: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Dungeon: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Space: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Deep Sea: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Nightfire: Value – 1x T1 Rare
- Galaxy: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Rainbow: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Imbued: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Galactic: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Gun Box 1
- Krypto: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Knife box 2
- Spectrum: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Knife box 2
- iRevolver: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Hacker: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Nova: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Vortex: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Ace: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Bacon: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Korblox: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Squire: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Abstract: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Musical: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Black: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
- Purple: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon
MM2 Value List for Pets
- Chroma Fire Bunny: Value – 155
- Chroma Fire Bat: Value – 145
- ChromaFire Cat: Value – 140
- ChromaFire Fox: Value – 120
- Chroma Fire Pig: Value – 110
- ChromaFire Bear: Value – 95
- Chroma Fire Dog: Value – 80
- Purple Pumpkin: Value – 235
- Blue Pumpkin: Value – 130
- Red Pumpkin: Value – 125
- DeathSpeaker: Value – 120 Pet Box 1
- Green Pumpkin: Value – 110
- Steambird: Value – 105
- Phoenix Value – 95
- Sammy: Value – 90
- Electro: Value – 85
- Frost Bird: Value – 90
- Jet: Value – 85
- Eyeball: Value – 65
- Overseer Eye: Value – 35
- Fire Bat: Value – 35
- Fire Bear: Value – 35
- FireBunny: Value -35
- Ice Phoenix: Value – 35
- FireFox: Value – 25
- Fire Pig: Value – 25
- Fire Cat: Value – 20
- Traveller: Value – 25
- Nobledragon: Value – 25
- Tankie: Value – 25
- Vampire Bat: Value – 26
- Zombie Dog: Value – 24
- Pengy: Value – 22
- Fire Dog: Value – 20
- Mechbug: Value – 18
- Chilly: Value – 17
- Dogey: Value – 9
- UFO: Value – 8
- Reindeer: Value – 8
- Fairy: Value – 5
- Skelly: Value – 5
- Ghosty: Value – 4
- Icey: Value – 3
- Red Pumpkin: Value – 5
- Green Pumpkin: Value – 4
- Rudolph: Value – 2
- Bat: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend
- Blue Pumpkin 2019: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend
- Elitey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Elf 2019: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Black Cat: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Zombie Dog: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare
- Bear: Value – 1x Tier 1 Rare
- Pumpkin: Value – 4x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Fairy: Value – 3x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Dogey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Chilly: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Seahorsey: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Fox: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Pig: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Pumpkin 2019: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon
- Reindeer: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common
- Elf: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common
- Piggy: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Pengy: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- UFO Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Badger: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common
- Santa Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Bunny: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Cat: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
- Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common
MM2 Value List – Boxes & Keys
- Box of Ultra Wrap: Value – 490
- Box of Gold Papers: Value – 415
- Boxes of Purple Papers: Value – 290
- Box of Blue Papers: Value – 220
- Box of Red Papers: Value – 165
- Boxes of Green Papers: Value – 140
- Box of Fert: Value – 75
- Xmas Gifts: Value – 2
- Mystery Keys: Value – 1
- Snowflake Key: Value – 1
- Skeleton Key: Value – 1
Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.