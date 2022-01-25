Roblox Murder Mystery 2 – MM2 Value & Tier List

Created by nStudio Roblox game Murder Mystery 2 aka MM2 is a fun and exciting game where up to twelve players can join in, with one “murderer”, one “sheriff”, and ten “innocents” at most. The game features three different modes and players can switch between them at any time. When you are not catching the murder, you can trade in items that include Ancients, Uniques, Godlys, Vintage, Legends, Rares, Uncommons, Commons, and Pets. Values are a rarity of tiers and a way to rank weapons and other items in the game.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is packed with items and it can be hard to keep track of the values of every single item Murder Mystery 2. So here’s the entire Roblox Murder Mystery 2 – MM2 Value and Tier List.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 – MM2 Value and Tier List

MM2 Value List for Ancients

Niks Scythe : Value – 145000

: Value – 145000 Elderwood Scythe : Value – 130

: Value – 130 Log Chopper : Value – 135

: Value – 135 Hallowschythe : Value – 150

: Value – 150 Icebreaker : Value – 120 2020 Xmas Event

: Value – 120 2020 Xmas Event Batwing : Value – 80

: Value – 80 Ice Wing: Value – 18

MM2 Value List for Uniques

Corrupt : Value – 125

: Value – 125 Gold Trophies: Value – 150,000 All of them

MM2 Value List for Godlys

Seer : Value – 10x T1 Legendary Crafting

: Value – 10x T1 Legendary Crafting Chroma Lightbringer : Value – 230

: Value – 230 ChromaDarkbringer : Value – 230

: Value – 230 ChromaLuger : Value – 190

: Value – 190 Chroma Gemstone : Value – 170 Mystery Crate

: Value – 170 Mystery Crate Chroma Heat : Value – 165

: Value – 165 Chroma Laser : Value – 160

: Value – 160 Chroma Fang : Value – 135

: Value – 135 Chroma Tides : Value – 125

: Value – 125 Chroma Shark : Value – 120

: Value – 120 ChromaDeathShard : Value – 105

: Value – 105 ChromaSlasher : Value – 100

: Value – 100 ChromaSeer : Value – 85Crafting

: Value – 85Crafting Chroma Boneblade : Value – 83

: Value – 83 Chroma Saw : Value – 80

: Value – 80 ChromaGingerblade : Value – 75

: Value – 75 Sugar : Value – 180

: Value – 180 Candy : Value – 180

: Value – 180 Red Luger : Value – 140

: Value – 140 Eternal Cane : Value – 133

: Value – 133 Luger Cane : Value – 130

: Value – 130 Eternal IV : Value – 100

: Value – 100 Elderwood Revolver : Value – 125

: Value – 125 Amerilaser : Value – 100

: Value – 100 Ginger Luger : Value – 125

: Value – 125 Jinglegun : Value – 125

: Value – 125 Pixel : Value – 120

: Value – 120 Old Glory : Value – 110

: Value – 110 Clockwork : Value – 93

: Value – 93 Blaster : Value – 93

: Value – 93 Virtual : Value – 85

: Value – 85 EternalIII : Value – 93

: Value – 93 Green Luger : Value – 85

: Value – 85 Iceblaster : Value – 90

: Value – 90 Xmas : Value – 90

: Value – 90 Hallows Edge : Value – 83

: Value – 83 Luger : Value – 80

: Value – 80 Eternal II : Value – 83

: Value – 83 Minty : Value – 78

: Value – 78 Boneblade : Value – 70

: Value – 70 Tides : Value – 67

: Value – 67 Chill : Value – 65

: Value – 65 Flames : Value – 65

: Value – 65 Hallowgun : Value – 65

: Value – 65 Shark : Value – 63

: Value – 63 Handsaw : Value – 63

: Value – 63 Heat : Value – 60

: Value – 60 Battle Axe II : Value – 58

: Value – 58 Eternal : Value – 55

: Value – 55 Spider : Value – 50

: Value – 50 Pumpking : Value – 53

: Value – 53 Laser : Value – 48

: Value – 48 Lightbringer : Value – 45

: Value – 45 Darkbringer : Value – 45

: Value – 45 Slasher : Value – 43

: Value – 43 Fang : Value – 43

: Value – 43 Death Shard : Value – 40

: Value – 40 Nebula : Value – 38

: Value – 38 BattleAxe : Value – 38

: Value – 38 Gingerblade : Value – 38

: Value – 38 Night Blade : Value – 40 Buy

: Value – 40 Buy Winters Edge : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Ice Dragon : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Red Seer : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Blue Seer : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Purple Seer : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Orange Seer : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Yellow Seer : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Gemstone : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Frostsaber : Value – 32

: Value – 32 Snowflake : Value – 32

: Value – 32 Ice Shard : Value – 30

: Value – 30 Saw : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Hallows Blade : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Vampires Edge : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Ghost Blade : Value – 22

: Value – 22 Frostbite : Value – 20

: Value – 20 Peppermint : Value – 13

: Value – 13 Cookieblade : Value – 13

: Value – 13 Heartblade : Value – 13

: Value – 13 Eggblade : Value – 11

: Value – 11 Prismatic : Value – 8

: Value – 8 Bioblade: Value – 6

MM2 Value List for Vintage

America : Value – 65

: Value – 65 Golden : Value – 60

: Value – 60 Blood : Value – 45

: Value – 45 Phaser : Value – 30

: Value – 30 Prince : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Shadow : Value – 23

: Value – 23 Laser : Value – 20

: Value – 20 Ghost : Value – 15

: Value – 15 Splitter : Value – 10

: Value – 10 Cowboy: Value – 5

MM2 Value List for Legendary

JD : Value – 210

: Value – 210 Cotton Cy : Value – 215

: Value – 215 Green Elite : Value – 160

: Value – 160 Ghost Knife : Value – 150

: Value – 150 Tree gun : Value – 140

: Value – 140 Tree knife : Value – 140

: Value – 140 Web : Value – 130

: Value – 130 Rupture : Value – 130

: Value – 130 Ghost Gun : Value – 45

: Value – 45 Scratch : Value – 20

: Value – 20 Cavern Knife : Value – 16

: Value – 16 Ginger Gun : Value – 4

: Value – 4 Santas Magic : Value – 3

: Value – 3 Red Fire : Value – 2

: Value – 2 Witched : Value – 2

: Value – 2 Ripper Knife : Value – 2 Event Tier System

: Value – 2 Event Tier System Blue Scratch : Value – 1

: Value – 1 Blue Elite : Value – 1

: Value – 1 Green Fire : Value – 1

: Value – 1 Predator knife : Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting

: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting Emerald : Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting

: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting Sparkle : Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting

: Value – 4x T1 Legend Crafting Skulls : Value – 4x T1 Legend

: Value – 4x T1 Legend Ripper Gun : Value – 4x T1 Legend

: Value – 4x T1 Legend Ginger Knife : Value – 3x T1 Legend

: Value – 3x T1 Legend Rune : Value – 1x T1 Legend Mystery Crate

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Mystery Crate Cavern Gun : Value – 3x T1 Legend

: Value – 3x T1 Legend Splash Gun : Value – 1x T1 Legend

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Elite : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Shiny : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Fusion : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Fade : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Splash : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Universe : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Overseer knife : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Predator gun : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Plasmite : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Viper: Value – 4x T1 Rare

MM2 Value List for Rares

Toxic Knife : Value – 225

: Value – 225 Cane knife : Value – 205

: Value – 205 Cane gun : Value – 205

: Value – 205 Ginger gun : Value – 165

: Value – 165 Ginger knife : Value – 165

: Value – 165 Jack : Value – 135

: Value – 135 Mummy : Value – 125

: Value – 125 Vampire Gun : Value – 95

: Value – 95 Bats Value – 60

– 60 Toxic Gun : Value – 40

: Value – 40 Vampire Knife : Value – 40

: Value – 40 Aurora knife : Value – 38

: Value – 38 Orange Marble : Value – 23

: Value – 23 Magma : Value – 15

: Value – 15 Candy Swirl Gun : Value – 12

: Value – 12 Green Marble : Value – 10

: Value – 10 Icicles Gun : Value – 4

: Value – 4 Snakebite Knife : Value – 3

: Value – 3 Cane Knife : Value – 2

: Value – 2 Ghosts : Value – 4x T1 Legend

: Value – 4x T1 Legend Monster : Value – 2x T1 Legend

: Value – 2x T1 Legend Aurora knife : Value – 2x T1 Legend

: Value – 2x T1 Legend Candy Swirl Gun : Value – 2x T1 Legend

: Value – 2x T1 Legend Snakebite Knife : Value – 2x T1 Legend

: Value – 2x T1 Legend Nether : Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting Spitfire : Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting Damp : Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting Molten gun : Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting Molten knife : Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Crafting Bones : Value – 1x T1 Legend

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Portal : Value – 1x T1 Legend

: Value – 1x T1 Legend Snowy : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Gingerbread : Value – 4x T1 Rare

: Value – 4x T1 Rare Magma : Value – 3x T1 Rare

: Value – 3x T1 Rare Green Marble : Value – 3x T1 Rare

: Value – 3x T1 Rare Cane Gun : Value – 3x T1 Rare

: Value – 3x T1 Rare Icicles Knife : Value – 3x T1 Rare

: Value – 3x T1 Rare Rainbow gun : Value – 1x T1 Rare Mystery Crate

: Value – 1x T1 Rare Mystery Crate Aurora Gun : Value – 1x T1 Rare

: Value – 1x T1 Rare Cy Swirl Knife : Value – 1x T1 Rare

: Value – 1x T1 Rare Snakebite Gun : Value – 1x T1 Rare

: Value – 1x T1 Rare Dungeon : Value – 1x T1 Rare

: Value – 1x T1 Rare Space : Value – 1x T1 Rare

: Value – 1x T1 Rare Deep Sea : Value – 1x T1 Rare

: Value – 1x T1 Rare Nightfire : Value – 1x T1 Rare

: Value – 1x T1 Rare Galaxy : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Rainbow : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Imbued : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Galactic : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Gun Box 1

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Gun Box 1 Krypto : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Knife box 2

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Knife box 2 Spectrum : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Knife box 2

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Knife box 2 iRevolver : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Hacker : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Nova : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Vortex : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Ace : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Bacon : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Korblox : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Squire : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Abstract : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Musical : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Black : Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon Purple: Value – 4x T1 Uncommon

MM2 Value List for Pets

Chroma Fire Bunny : Value – 155

: Value – 155 Chroma Fire Bat : Value – 145

: Value – 145 ChromaFire Cat : Value – 140

: Value – 140 ChromaFire Fox : Value – 120

: Value – 120 Chroma Fire Pig : Value – 110

: Value – 110 ChromaFire Bear : Value – 95

: Value – 95 Chroma Fire Dog: Value – 80

Value – 80 Purple Pumpkin : Value – 235

: Value – 235 Blue Pumpkin : Value – 130

: Value – 130 Red Pumpkin : Value – 125

: Value – 125 DeathSpeaker : Value – 120 Pet Box 1

: Value – 120 Pet Box 1 Green Pumpkin : Value – 110

: Value – 110 Steambird : Value – 105

: Value – 105 Phoenix Value – 95

Value – 95 Sammy : Value – 90

: Value – 90 Electro : Value – 85

: Value – 85 Frost Bird : Value – 90

: Value – 90 Jet : Value – 85

: Value – 85 Eyeball : Value – 65

: Value – 65 Overseer Eye : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Fire Bat : Value – 35

: Value – 35 Fire Bear : Value – 35

: Value – 35 FireBunny : Value -35

: Value -35 Ice Phoenix : Value – 35

: Value – 35 FireFox : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Fire Pig : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Fire Cat : Value – 20

: Value – 20 Traveller : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Nobledragon : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Tankie : Value – 25

: Value – 25 Vampire Ba t: Value – 26

t: Value – 26 Zombie Dog : Value – 24

: Value – 24 Pengy : Value – 22

: Value – 22 Fire Dog : Value – 20

: Value – 20 Mechbug : Value – 18

: Value – 18 Chilly : Value – 17

: Value – 17 Dogey : Value – 9

: Value – 9 UFO : Value – 8

: Value – 8 Reindeer : Value – 8

: Value – 8 Fairy : Value – 5

: Value – 5 Skelly : Value – 5

: Value – 5 Ghosty : Value – 4

: Value – 4 Icey : Value – 3

: Value – 3 Red Pumpkin : Value – 5

: Value – 5 Green Pumpkin : Value – 4

: Value – 4 Rudolph : Value – 2

: Value – 2 Bat : Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend Blue Pumpkin 2019 : Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Legend Elitey : Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare Elf 2019 : Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare Black Cat : Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare Zombie Dog : Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Rare Bear : Value – 1x Tier 1 Rare

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Rare Pumpkin : Value – 4x Tier 1 Uncommon

: Value – 4x Tier 1 Uncommon Fairy : Value – 3x Tier 1 Uncommon

: Value – 3x Tier 1 Uncommon Dogey : Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon Chilly : Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon Seahorsey : Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Uncommon Fox : Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon Pig : Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon Pumpkin 2019 : Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Uncommon Reindeer : Value – 3x Tier 1 Common

: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common Elf : Value – 3x Tier 1 Common

: Value – 3x Tier 1 Common Piggy : Value – 2x Tier 1 Common

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common Pengy : Value – 2x Tier 1 Common

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common UFO Value – 2x Tier 1 Common

Value – 2x Tier 1 Common Badger : Value – 2x Tier 1 Common

: Value – 2x Tier 1 Common Santa Dog : Value – 1x Tier 1 Common

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common Bunny : Value – 1x Tier 1 Common

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common Cat : Value – 1x Tier 1 Common

: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common Dog: Value – 1x Tier 1 Common

MM2 Value List – Boxes & Keys

Box of Ultra Wrap : Value – 490

: Value – 490 Box of Gold Papers : Value – 415

: Value – 415 Boxes of Purple Papers : Value – 290

: Value – 290 Box of Blue Papers : Value – 220

: Value – 220 Box of Red Papers : Value – 165

: Value – 165 Boxes of Green Papers : Value – 140

: Value – 140 Box of Fert : Value – 75

: Value – 75 Xmas Gifts : Value – 2

: Value – 2 Mystery Keys : Value – 1

: Value – 1 Snowflake Key : Value – 1

: Value – 1 Skeleton Key: Value – 1

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.