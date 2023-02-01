Roblox Pixel Piece – Discord, Twitter & Trello Links

As gamers continue to push forward through their adventure in Pixel Piece, the newest One Piece-inspired experience on Roblox, they may be hoping to learn a bit more about the continued development of this exciting new adventure.

Thankfully, there are a fair number of ways to keep up with the development of this specific title, including different social media profiles that will keep gamers in the know of what is coming next to Pixel Piece, so let’s jump onto our newly crafted boat and set sail on the ocean towards these links!

Pixel Piece Twitter Links

Gamers hoping to keep up with the development of this title, as well as claim some new codes as they launch should follow the official World Up Team Twitter profile. While they may not be particularly active on this account just yet, as the experience continues to grow and mature, players can expect to see a bit more activity from the development team.

Pixel Piece Discord Links

With Pixel Piece being one of the most exciting new additions to the list of Roblox Experiences, players may want to connect with other players or find out more about the development and updates coming across the ocean. Thankfully, players will be able to connect with plenty of other players through the Official Pixel Piece Discord Page. Not only will players have faster access to updates and codes, but they’ll also have a chance to get some time to speak with other fans of the experience.

Pixel Piece Trello Links

For gamers hoping to have a centralized location to see all of the updates coming to this experience, a Trello Page is one of the easiest ways to spot all of the newest changes. Gamers hoping to see what is coming next in this exciting Pirate adventure should check out the official Trello Page to see what is working its way down the pipeline.

Pixel Piece YouTube Page

While the World Up developers do not have an official Trello Board to showcase different changes, they do regularly upload news and showcases of abilities to their YouTube Channel. Currently, there are a few videos to showcase the power of the Devil Fruits available in this experience.

Roblox is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023