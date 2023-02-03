Roblox Pixel Piece – How To Get Puggy Accessories

Players hoping to play a bit of dress up, as well as claim some great new stat boosts in Pixel Piece may be wondering how to claim the Puggy Pieces in this exciting Roblox experience. Not only will players have the chance to look the part of their favorite villain, but they’ll also be stronger than ever before.

But, where do players need to search to claim the Puggy Scarf, Cape, and Hat for their playable character in this One Piece-inspired adventure? Let’s set sail on our boat of choice, and find out what players may need to do to finally get these pieces for themselves.

Where To Claim The Puggy Scarf, Cape & Hat In Pixel Piece

Players hoping to jump into a battle against Puggy the Clown Pirate Boss, they’ll need to start grinding first. They’ll need to be at least Level 60 before they’re able to jump into the battle against the clown prince of the pirates. When exploring Orange Town, players will see a large Purple building with an NPC by the name of Olivia outside.

After speaking to Olivia, players can jump into this large, purple building and start the battle against Puggy, one of the strongest bosses currently available in the game. Players do have the ability to jump in and try battling Puggy earlier, but he is quite a formidable foe.

Other players can help you take this clown on, but players will find themselves stuck in a small area against this foe, who happens to have an absolutely massive health bar. Players may need to use a Stat Reset to take this foe down, as he is completely impervious to Sword Damage, meaning those that claimed Cutlass Charlie may have a struggle on their hands.

Players will need to grind this boss fight to claim these items, as the Scarf, Hat & Cape all vary in their drop rates. The Scarf will be the easiest to claim, as it is only a Rare Accessory, whereas the Cape and Hat are Epic and Mythical, respectively. However, this gives players an excellent chance to grind their character to the max level quickly, as Puggy offers a pretty high amount of EXP per victory.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023