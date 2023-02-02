Roblox Pixel Piece – How To Reset Stats

As gamers continue their journey through the world of Pixel Piece, the newest One Piece-themed adventure in the world of Roblox, they may find themselves in need of a Stat Reset. Not only will players continuously find new items and Pixel Fruits spread throughout the lands, but they may just find themselves underpowered in a particular situation.

But, is there any specific way that players can do this? Do they need to find a specific NPC hiding out in the world, or is there an easier way to make this happen? Let’s jump on our ships and set sail on the ocean of information to find out how to reset our stats and become more powerful than ever in Pixel Piece!

How To Reset Stats in Pixel Piece – Roblox

Unfortunately, for those that were hoping to make their way through this experience without needing to spend any Robux, they may need to continue grinding until they can power themselves up to the maximum level. The only way to currently reset stats in Pixel Piece is to purchase a specific item in the Menu for 60 Robux.

However, as this experience continues to grow and evolve, players may be able to find themselves a Code that can give them a free Stat Reset or another power during their adventure. With updates coming out quite consistently for Pixel Piece, there is a chance that players may be able to use their in-game Gold to reset their stats, or an NPC may be placed into the world in the future.

For those hoping to learn more about the development of this particular title, checking out the official Pixel Piece Discord, Twitter & Trello may give them more inside knowledge into this particular world. Thankfully, gamers can see what is coming down the pipeline this way, and may not need to load their Roblox Wallets up to reset their stats in the future.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023