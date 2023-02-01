Roblox Pixel Piece Control Guide – Learn How To Play Pixel Piece Like A Pro

As gamers set out on the adventure of a lifetime in the world of Pixel Piece, the newest One Piece-themed experience on Roblox, there are a few bits that may leave gamers scratching their heads. While it’s quite a blast to play, there are some small issues with the controls that should be ironed out in the weeks to come.

However, until the time comes, knowing exactly how to master the controls of this sea-fairing escapade can help players turn from crewmate to captain of their crew in no time. Without further ado, let’s set sail and find out how to properly master the controls of this particular adventure.

Pixel Piece Controls – Keyboard And Mouse

As gamers get into the world of Pixel Piece, learning how the controls work can help you go from zero to hero rather quickly. Find out all of the controls for this experience below:

Attack – Mouse Button 1

Select Hands/Weapons/Items – Number 1 thru 9

Run – Left Shift Key

Block – F

Dodge – Q

Busoshoku Haki – J

Kenbunshoku Haki – K

Haoshoku Haki – H

Shift Lock (Lock Camera) – Left Control/Alt

Camera Zoom In – I

Camera Zoom Out – O

Camera Zoom In/Out – Mouse Scroll Wheel

Rotate Camera – Mouse Button 2 (Press and Hold)/Arrow Keys

Open Menu – M (Level Up, Enter Codes , Etc)

, Etc) Chat – /

Can You Play Pixel Piece With A Controller?

Unfortunately, Controller Support is really not a thing yet when it comes to the world of Pixel Piece, but it seems to be in development. Players can move around with the Left Thumbstick, and can select different items using the Shoulder Buttons, but running, attacking, and everything else currently does not work with a controller.

This also means that Pixel Piece is currently not available to play on the Xbox Platform, which does isolate many players from enjoying this experience. As it continues to grow and mature, players may finally get the chance to jump into this on their Xbox console, so keep your eyes peeled on the Pixel Piece Twitter, Discord, & Trello pages to see if this happens to be in the cards.

Can You Play Pixel Piece On Mobile?

Gamers hoping to play Pixel Piece on the go will be happy to know that their favorite new experience is available on the go, and controls quite well with a touchscreen. Controls are simplified on this device, as well.

Sandwich Menu (Left Side of Screen) – Menu

Foot Icon – Dodge

Dashing Icon – Run (press once)

Up Arrow – Jump

Lock – Shift Lock

Icons on Bottom – Select & Use Item/Equipment

3 Dots (Top Right Corner) – Other Options

With the sheer number of different Devil Fruits and items that players can continue to obtain on their journey, gamers will want to make sure that they’re ready to become the greatest pirate of all time. Learning how to master these controls can make a sometimes frustrating experience feel like butter, so learn how to control your powers quickly!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023