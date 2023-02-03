Roblox Pixel Piece – How To Reroll Races

For players that are hoping to get the best bang for their buck in Pixel Piece, the newest One Piece-themed adventure that Roblox gamers are drooling over, re-rolling their race is quite important. As most players will spawn into this world as a Human, unlocking one of the other, more powerful races can help those that love the PVP portion of this experience.

But, what do players need to do to ensure that they’re able to finally get the race they’ve been searching for? With 5 races currently available, there is a specific way that players can try their luck for something new and a bit more exciting. Let’s find out how to re-roll races in Pixel Piece, and how to do it.

How Can Players Re-Roll Race In Pixel Piece?

Players hoping to customize their playable pirate in this particular adventure will notice a large customize option when they first boot up this experience. Not only will players have a chance to get their hands dirty with the customization aspects that this title has to offer, but players can also re-roll for a new race on this particular menu.

In the top right of this screen, players will see the different races that are available to earn, and Human has the highest chance by a large margin to be rolled. Players will want to ensure that they’ve got some Robux in their account before trying this out, as rolls will cost some money to try for. The current prices for Spins are:

1 Spin – 50 Robux

3 Spins – 75 Robux

5 Spins – 199 Robux

15 Spins – 225 Robux

Unfortunately, for gamers that aren’t hoping to spend any money in this particular experience, there are not any codes that are active or in active development to give gamers free Race Spins, so those hoping to try for something new will either need to create a new account and try to spawn as a different race or hope that a code comes out in the future for a free spin or two.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023