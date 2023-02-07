Roblox Rainbow Friends – When Does The Second Chapter Release?

As gamers creep through the horrifying halls of Rainbow Friends, the newest horror sensation on Roblox, they may wonder when they’ll have some new content to look forward to. While the game can be scary for those that don’t know how to survive, it can come to a close rather quickly for those that know these halls inside and out.

At the end of this experience, players will be shown a cinematic that points in the direction of a sequel. While plenty of knockoff titles are available on the platform, there is currently no official Rainbow Friends 2, or even a second chapter. What gives? Let’s find out when more official Rainbow Friends content may be on the way for gamers hoping to get scared once more.

When Does The Next Chapter Of Rainbow Friends Release On Roblox?

Fragment Games released the original Rainbow Friends in June of 2022, and the game suddenly became a sensation, due in part to popular content creators jumping into this experience and hyping it up to unparalleled heights. Consisting of two developers, charcle and RoyStanford, countless hours have been poured into this experience, with over 1.4 Billion visits as of this writing.

However, fans seem to be growing impatient when the next chapter of this particular experience may finally be coming to the platform. While it may sound easy to develop a title, even with the easy-to-use nature of Roblox being factored in, it may still be a while before this second chapter comes to life.

Checking into the official Fragment Games Twitter account, there isn’t much activity, which seems to signal that the developers are hard at work creating another terrifying experience to scare the pants off of gamers hoping to see more of the Rainbow Friends in the future.

RAINBOW FRIENDS JUST HIT 1 BILLION VISITS!!! Thank you all for playing! But the Rainbow Friends aren’t quite done with you yet… Stay tuned for more news on Chapter 2 — Fragment Games (@FragmentGames_) November 7, 2022

Beyond a cryptic tweet mentioning more information about the upcoming second chapter, it seems they haven’t been on their Twitter page in a fair few months. This could be interpreted as good news, showing that they are hard at work on their newest Roblox experience. As the original Rainbow Friends is still receiving updates, alongside new items in the game, players shouldn’t fret about the project being abandoned.

While fans wait for more information, the developers are hard at work getting this second chapter ready to debut. Unfortunately, there isn’t a ton of information in regards to when the next chapter will finally land on Roblox, fans of the experience can hardly contain their excitement to survive another five nights against these terrifying creatures.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023