Robocop Rogue City: How to Save the Hostage in the Steel Mill’s Sewer Tunnels

When exploring the Steel Mill in Robocop: Rogue City, you’ll have the opportunity to get extra XP by saving a hostage in the sewer tunnels.

In order to do so, you must first find the tunnels where the thugs are hiding Torch Head, the hostage. You will have to go through bikers who are protecting the door, but you must find the door to the tunnels first. Here’s how to do it.

How to Find the Hostage in the Steel Mill in Robocop Rogue City

First, you must locate the door to where the hostage is being held. Check the image above to know where to look. There’s a red light illuminating the area before the tunnels. You can’t miss it. This area has many enemies to prevent you from peacefully saving the hostage. Deal with them and look for the door. Once you find it, get in. The door will take you to an underground area.

At times, the sewer tunnels may seem like a maze. If you don’t know where to go, chances are you will get lost and walk in circles for a while. This is why you should check the image above to know where to go. That’s the hostage’s location. Find the door, interact with it to breach, and be quick with your gun. Use Robocop’s Focus ability to slow down time and quickly shoot each enemy in the head. After clearing the area of enemies, you’ll discover the hostage tied up. To free him, approach the hostage and interact with him.

With the hostage safe, it’s time to exit the sewer tunnels. Retrace your steps back to the entrance, making sure to stay alert for any remaining enemies. There’s a lot more to get done in this mission, and you have only seen half of the map, but this experience boost might provide you with an extra Skill Point, making Robocop significantly more powerful if you manage to get your second point in Armor or Vitality with it.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023