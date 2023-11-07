Is The Robcop Rogue City DLC Worth It?

Image: Teyon

Games are not cheap, so it makes sense to wonder whether Robocop: Rogue City‘s DLC is worth buying. What is in the first game’s DLC, and what is to come?

Contrary to what some people might think, Teyon is not a large studio. Relevant and interesting DLC is not the norm in this hobby, and it can be significantly hard to make, even for larger studios. That said, what, if anything, does Robocop: Rogue City have in the oven for us?

Are Robocop Rogue City DLC Packs Worth Buying?

The Alex Murphy Pack and Vanguard Pack DLCs are probably not worth buying. They don’t really change your gameplay experience, and might not contain anything of value unless you are a diehard fan of the franchise who has to have it all. Luckily, the DLCs are mostly cosmetic, and you can decide for yourself if it’s worth spending a few extra bucks to have Murphy looking the way you want when you’re playing Robocop: Rogue City.

The Alex Murphy pack provides an Auto-9 prototype skin, and a battle-damaged Robocop skin, and lets you start each mission with an OCP Shotgun as a secondary weapon. The Vanguard Pack gives you a black version of the Auto-9 and the blue Robocop skin, which is the same armor with a blueish hue. It’s how Alex Murphy’s armor looked during the second film, Robocop 2, and it is a neat reference, but perhaps not worth paying for it.

In my humble opinion, the Alex Murphy and the Vanguard DLCs are both quite underwhelming. Even if you get the OCP Shotgun, it’s not like the game will be much different since you can still grab weapons dropped by enemies and use them as your secondary.

Besides, the game is a first-person shooter, so you won’t spend much time looking at Murphy’s armor. The game doesn’t even have mirrors for you to admire Robocop’s impeccable 3D model. More often than not, you will have plenty of options when the Auto-9 isn’t enough to deal with the bad guys.

How to Change Robocop’s Skin in Robocop Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to use your Skin DLC, you must go to Options before the game starts and choose your skins. The blue robocop is pretty much the classic one but with a slight blue shade over the metal parts of Murphy’s armor. As I mentioned, it’s a nice reference to the second movie of the franchise, but one that will go way over most people’s heads.

The other skin is the Battle Damaged Robocop, and you only see this version of Murphy at the end of the game unless you use the DLC Skin. Finally, we have the black Auto-9 and Prototype Auto-9 skins, which don’t change the way the weapon behaves at all. I’d rather have one more PCB Board, to be honest.

Will There Be Future DLC for Robocop Rogue City?

While it’s unclear if Robocop: Rogue City will have any other DLC, there’s a chance that something will be released in the future. It will probably depend on the game’s overall sales. That said, Terminator: Resistance, the other game developed by Teyon that is also about an 80s franchise, eventually got a DLC called Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line.

Curiously, although Terminator was not well received by critics, players who acquired the game seem to have liked it more than Robocop: Rogue City. On the other hand, Robocop’s game is way more popular than Terminator: Resistance, so I suppose only time will tell if a DLC is coming, but chances are it is.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023