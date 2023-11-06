Is Robocop Rogue City Open World?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’ve seen Robocop wandering around Detroit and interacting with people, you might naturally wonder if Robocop: Rogue City is an open-world game.

Is Robocop Rogue City an Open World Game?

It is not. Despite its large open areas, Robocop: Rogue City would be better classified as an open-field game. This is because the game contains several open areas of Old Detroit you can freely explore. However, each area is separated by load screens, and gameplay progression is rather linear despite the openness.

While Robocop: Rogue City’s progression is not explicitly described as chapter-based, it does give that impression. The game feels more like a series of linear missions interspersed with open areas that players can explore at their leisure. This structure allows for a controlled narrative progression while still offering players a degree of freedom and exploration. In fact, the gameplay experience is enhanced by the game’s excellent pacing, which balances well-crafted dialogue and classic police work with the over-the-top action one would expect from a Robocop game.

In addition to the main missions, players can also engage in side quests such as finding evidence, conducting interrogations, and maintaining public order. These activities contribute to the player’s immersion in Robocop’s retro-futuristic cyberpunk version of Detroit. I definitely love the fact that I got to experience what it’s like to be a metal police officer in dystopian Detroit.

Unfortunately, the game’s replayability is not that high. Although you can go back and choose different dialogue options to maybe get a different ending, the gameplay will be pretty much the same, offering almost no reason for players to go through it again. Unless you’re curious about the outcomes of supporting Kuzak or not assisting Ulysses, there’s little incentive to replay Robocop: Rogue City.

