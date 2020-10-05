Rocket League has officially gone free-to-play and tons of players are jumping into the game for the first time. More players means more questions, and many people have been wondering how to play split-screen local multiplayer in Rocket League after they’ve downloaded the game for free. You can play offline and online with friends in split-screen, but there are a few restrictions depending on your platform. Even the Nintendo Switch supports split-screen play, so everyone can enjoy local multiplayer in Rocket League. Here’s how to play split-screen in Rocket League.

How to Play Split-Screen

To play split-screen in Rocket League, connect a second controller and press the start button to join the game. The second player must sign in to an online account or a guest account in order to play. This process is the same for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

On PS4, the second player must sign in to a PSN account in order to play online. If they use a guest account, you’ll be restricted to offline modes. Once the second player is signed in, press the options button on the second controller to add them to the game.

On Xbox One, the second player must sign in to an Xbox Live account or a guest account. Like the PS4 version of the game, guest accounts are restricted to offline modes. Once the second players signs in, press the menu button on the second controller to add them to the game.

On Nintendo Switch, all you have to do to play split-screen is connect a second controller and press the + button. A second account is not required to play online. The second player will play as a guest, so only one Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to play online.

On PC, just connect a second controller and press the start button to play split-screen. In order to play split-screen on PC, you have to use two controllers. Keyboard and mouse controls are not supported while playing local multiplayer on PC.

For more information on split-screen, check out the official Rocket League support page.