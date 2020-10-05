Rocket League MVP – Easiest Way to Get MVP

Trying to get MVP in Rocket League? Obtaining the MVP award can be tricky, but you’ll need to do it if you want the Fortnite rewards from the ongoing Llama-Rama event. Rocket League recently relaunched as a free-to-play title, and Epic Games is celebrating the free-to-play release with a crossover event between Rocket League and Fortnite because they own both games. There are a handful of challenges in Rocket League that grant rewards for both titles, and one such title involved getting the MVP award in an online match while using the Llama Wheels. Here’s how to easily get MVP in Rocket League.

How to Get MVP in Rocket League

There is no easy way to get MVP in Rocket League. You’ll have to earn this award the old-fashioned way. Try to score as many goals as possible or block as many shots as you can. If you’re new to the game or just aren’t very good, then it can take a while to earn MVP. With practice, however, you should be able to get it eventually.

Scoring is a surefire way to get MVP. Simply put, if you score the most goals in a match and your team wins, you’ll be crowned MVP. Be as aggressive as you can and take as many shots on the opposing goal as possible. Also, play with friends if you can. Having a partner set up shots for you can make this process a breeze. You also cannot get MVP in a 1v1 match, so you will have to play with a team.

Playing defense can also earn you the MVP award, although scoring is worth much more than saves. Still, if you’re a great goalie, then you can reach the top of the leaderboard by blocking every incoming shot from the enemy team.

Once you earn MVP while using the Llama Wheels, you’ll be able to claim the Battle Bus as a part of the Llama-Rama event. This will also unlock the Octane Back Bling in Fortnite on your account.