A new update for Rocket League has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Rocket League v1.83 is now available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and this update comes with a few minor bug fixes. Because there aren’t any major additions, this update weighs in at under 1 GB so you shouldn’t have to wait too long while it downloads. Rocket League recently went free-to-play after developer Psyonix was acquired by Epic Games last year, and there’s a crossover event happening with Fortnite to celebrate the game’s free-to-play launch. Here’s everything new with Rocket League update 1.83.

Rocket League Update 1.83 Patch Notes

General The Play Menu will now correctly remember the last chosen Casual Playlist between sessions. Fixed stability issues related to the Friends List affecting players since the September Update. Fixed an issue causing players to sometimes load into a match with no opposing team. Fixed a bug preventing players invited to a party from joining a Tournament with the rest of the party. Tournament reward summary will no longer appear in front of your bracket when waiting to play in the finals. Fixed accolades sometimes appearing as “0” in the post-game screen.



This update should automatically download on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at 8 AM PT / 3 PM UTC, but you might have to wait a bit before the update file shows up in your download queue. If you haven’t jumped into Rocket League yet, the game is now officially free-to-play on all platforms. The game has left Steam for the Epic Games Store on PC, but if you already own the game on Steam you’ll be able to keep playing on Valve’s platform and won’t be forced onto the Epic Games Store. For more information regarding this patch, check out the official Rocket League site.