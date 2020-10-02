A new update has been released for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Rocket League v1.84 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and this update features a few minor bug fixes. There aren’t any major additions, this update only weighs in at around 400 MB so you shouldn’t have to wait too long while it downloads. Rocket League recently went free-to-play after Psyonix was bought by Fortnite creator Epic Games, and there’s a crossover event happening with Fortnite to commemorate the game’s free-to-play launch. Here’s everything new with Rocket League update 1.84.

Rocket League Update 1.84 Patch Notes

Quick Play ‘Quick Play’ searches the same playlist(s) you last searched for It is located on the bottom of the Play Menu near the ‘Back’ button This button is bound to your controller, and it a clickable button if using a mouse and keyboard on PC

General Fixed the “infinite loading” icon when trying to claim a completed Llama-Rama Challenge Fixed a bug causing “Winner by most Shots” to appear during a Competitive Match and ending it early Challenges should correctly appear for all new players on EGS Fixed Private Message creation, will no longer result in a black screen or repeated Error 71 messages.



This update should automatically download on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One at 7 PM PT on October 1 or 2 AM UTC on October 2, but you may have to wait a while before the update file shows up in your download queue. If you haven’t started playing Rocket League yet, the game is now free-to-play on every platform. The game has ditched Steam on PC in favor of the Epic Games Store, but players who already own the Steam version can keep playing on Valve’s platform and won’t be forced to the Epic Games Store. For more information regarding this patch, check out the official Rocket League site.

- This article was updated on:October 2nd, 2020