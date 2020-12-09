Update 1.88 for Rocket League is out now, and here’s everything new with this patch. The December update is finally here, bringing several changes to the game. With this patch, Rocket League has received enhanced Xbox Series X|S support and the Esports Shop has been redesigned from the ground up. Splitscreen play returns on Nintendo Switch after a lengthy hiatus, and several new content creator community flags have made their way into the game. Here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with Rocket League update 1.88.

Rocket League Update 1.88 Patch Notes

The Headlines

Esports Shop redesign

Enhanced Xbox Series X|S support

New content creator community flags

New Content

Community Flags ‘Athena’ ‘FluuMP’ ‘JohnnyBoi_i’ ‘JonSandman’ ‘JZR’ ‘Lethamyr’ ‘Linkuru’ ‘MERTZY’ ‘Musty’ ‘PhantomACE’ ‘SunlessKhan’

Monstercat Flags ‘Au5’ ‘Chime’ ‘Jack Newsome’ ‘Rome in Silver’ ‘Sullivan King’



Changes and Updates

Enhanced Xbox Series X|S Support For players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, a new “Video Quality” dropdown is now available under Settings > Video. This allows you to play Rocket League with either “Performance” or “Quality” settings as detailed below: Xbox Series X: Quality: 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR Performance: Game Runs at 2688×1512 at 120 FPS with HDR Game UI dispays at 4K Xbox Series S: Quality: 1080p resolution at 60 FPS with HDR Performance: Game runs at 1344×756 at 120 FPS with HDR Game UI displays at 1080p Enhanced support requires compatible displays and HDMI cables.

Tactical Quick Chat A new ‘Tactical Quick Chat Only,” option is now available under Settings > Gameplay > Text Chat When enabled, all chat messages will be invisible to you except the following Quick Chats: All yours. Centering! Defending… Go for it! I got it! In position. Incoming! Need boost! Take the shot! Faking. Bumping! On your left. On your right. Passing!

Esports Shop The Esports shop has been redesigned from the ground up The Shop is now separated into regions – North America and Europe Each team is fully visible in their region’s part of the Esports Shop Item rotation has been removed All available items can be purchased directly from your favorite team’s Esports Shop page

UI Made several aesthetic and color changes Changes name of ‘Options’ to ‘Settings’ in the main menu and throughout the game In the post-match screen, a new ‘Options’ button displays the following: Mute/Report Player Change Presets Settings

Bug Fixes [Nintendo Switch] Splitscreen play is back! [Nintendo Switch] Fixed a bug causing tabs to automatically scroll with viewing inventory Adjusted exhaust flames on the Imperator DT5



Rocket League is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update. visit the official Rocket League site.