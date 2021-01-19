Update 1.90 has arrived for Rocket League, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is just a small update coming to all platforms, so don’t expect any major new additions. Rocket League Season 2 is currently underway, and this update likely contains a few new items and bug fixes. There’s also an upcoming collaboration with the X Games, so this patch probably includes some of the in-game items and rewards that will become available when the event goes live. Here’s everything new with Rocket League update 1.90.

Rocket League Update 1.90 Patch Notes

There are currently no patch notes available for this Rocket League update The update was originally scheduled to go live later today, but Psyonix pushed the patch out early on all platforms. The update has only just released, so the developer will likely release patch notes later today. We will update this article accordingly once Psyonix releases an official list of changes.

Rocket League has an upcoming crossover event with the X Games taking place later this week, and there’s a good chance that this update includes some of the new in-game items and rewards that will be available to earn during the event. The X Games items will be available from January 21-24 and they’ll come back to the Item Shop a second time from January 28-31. There will also be a handful of free items for any player who logs in during the event.

Rocket League is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Rocket League site.