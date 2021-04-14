Update 1.95 has arrived for Rocket League and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Last week saw the start of Season 3 for Rocket League, which brought with it plenty of new content via update. As is often the case with gaming in general, major updates bring with them new bugs that pop up and that is why Psyonix has put together a new patch for Rocket League already that is available now. Here’s everything new with Rocket League update 1.95.

Rocket League Update 1.95 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that added 0.1 seconds to the match once the ball hits the ground at 0:00

Fixed a softlock scenario caused by trading in the last possible set of five eligible items

Rocket Boost on the Ford F-150 now displays correctly

Fixed a bug that took button/cursor focus off the “Find Match” button in the Play Menu

This new update should be available now for all platforms as of 7:00 pm PT ET on 4/14, so make sure to download it if you do not have your respective console set to auto-update. As you can see in the patch notes above, there isn’t too much involved with this one, but rather just a few fixes related to the new update. The first of these updates is definitely a big one, as it could have completely altered the outcome of games with that extra 0.1 of a second being added to the time.

The other ones are more issues that wouldn’t affect matches, but rather just little bugs that needed to be fixed overall. Psyonix is usually pretty on the ball with fixes, so it wouldn’t surprise me if more smaller updates will be coming as they fix anything else related to the big Season 3 update that came out last week.

Rocket League is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Rocket League website.