Update 1.58 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer First Watch Games released update 1.57 earlier this month and it came with a lot of changes and new content. However, some of the changes were not very welcome by the game’s community so some of the things are getting rolled back.

Due to the negative reception, the damage of some shots have been weakened like they were before. The hotfix should improve your gameplay experience so you need to download the update to see the changes. More on this can be seen on the game’s Reddit page.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Rogue Company Update 1.58 Patch Notes

Players must now be level 5 to participate in Limited Time Modes

Mack’s default outfit rarity is now set to Common

Assault Rifles

KA30

Head damage reduced from 30 to 29

Body damage reduced from 24 to 19.

HRM30K

Body damage reduced from 28 to 24

Increased Falloff Damage

Mark 4

Body damage reduced from 24 to 19.

Head damage reduced from 32 to 30.

Increased Falloff Damage

Nightshade

Body reduced from 20 to 17

Sahara

Body damage reduced from 25 to 24.

Increased Falloff Damage

Riptide

Body damage reduced from 18 to 16

Head damage reduced from 27 to 26.

Reduced Falloff Damage

SMGs

D40-C

Body Damage reduced from 16 to 14.

24S

Body damage reduced from 17 to 15

Knight

Body damage reduced from 25 to 22

LMPX

Body damage reduced from 18 to 16

Increased Falloff Damage

Objection

Head damage increased from 15 to 16.

Body damage reduced from 13 to 11

SLC

Head damage reduced from 18 to 17

Body damage reduced from 15 to 12.

DMRs

D3Di

Fire rate reduced from 3.6 to 3.33

MX-R

Body damage reduced from 34 to 32.

Mamba

Body damage reduced from 48 to 45.

Headshot damage reduced from 75 to 72

LMGs

MLX Maw

Body damage reduced from 18 to 16

Conviction

Headshot Damage is now 29

Body Damage is now 23

For more on these changes, visit the game’s Reddit page. Rogue Company is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.