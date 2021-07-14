Update 1.64 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch

Developer First Watch Games released update 1.63 five days ago and this was a hotfix for the Switchblade patch. Well now another new patch for Rogue Company has now been released today.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the update version number appears as patch 1.64. For those of you playing the next-gen PS5 version, the patch number is 01.000.010.

Rogue Company Update 1.64 Patch Notes

Unfortunately, patch notes have not been provided yet for the new update. However, maintenance has commenced for the game and should last around two hours long. You can read the full announcement below from the official Twitter page of the game.

“We will be taking servers offline at 7:00am ET on 7/14 to deploy a hotfix for our Switchblade Update. Our estimated downtime is two hours. Keep an eye on @HirezOps for status updates as we approach tomorrow’s downtime.“.

The most recent patch notes are usually updated on the official website, so we’ll update this post when more info is provided in the near future. Rogue Company is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.