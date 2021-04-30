Update 1.07 has arrived for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings brand new obstacle courses every other month on PS5, from May 2021 all the way up until January 2022. There’s even prizes you can win for competing, set out by Prize Tiers. Here’s everything new with Sackboy: A Big Adventure update 1.07.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Salutations, fearless daredevils! Starting May 1, you’re invited to compete in the new Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation Tournaments series on PS5. The Sackboy Knit-Speedrun Challenge is part of a new PlayStation Tournaments series that is available through the PS5 Challenge activity cards in the title’s Game Hub area.

A total of five never-before-seen monthly obstacle courses will be available every other month starting this May until January 2022, where you’ll need to navigate through the obstacle courses as quickly as possible, setting the fastest times you can to climb the leaderboards. We’ll track your progress in online leaderboards so you can also see how your friends are doing.

Additionally, if you reside in the following countries or territories, you’ll have a chance to win exclusive in-game prizes throughout the whole challenge:

Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine, United States of America, and Uruguay.

Prize Tiers are split into five categories: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

Bronze: collectibles for everyone who takes part.

collectibles for everyone who takes part. Silver: a costume piece for the top 50% of entrants.

a costume piece for the top 50% of entrants. Gold: a costume piece for the top 30%.

a costume piece for the top 30%. Platinum: a costume piece for the top 15%.

a costume piece for the top 15%. Diamond: a costume piece for the elite 5%.

You’ll earn prizes from your current tier, and from every tier below at the end of each of the five trials. See if you can collect all the different costume pieces from each trial and create all-new outfits for Sackboy!

See the Challenges activity cards in the PS5 Game Hub, or the Knitted Knight Trials in-game to take part. Good luck! Check out this Competition Center page for more details: http://playst.cc/sackboy-challenge

Need more competition? Check out our lineup of Open Series monthly tournaments on PS4 at the Competition Center – the home of all PlayStation competitive gaming content. The tournaments are open to all eligible participants in participating countries.

It’s nice to see extra content added to the game after launch via free updates, and this Knit-Speedrun Challenge looks to bring us back to the world of Sackboy once more, and gives yet more incentive for new players to jump in, following an update last year that allows for online play.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available now for PS4 and PS5. For more information regarding this update, visit the official website.