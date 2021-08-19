Update 2.41 has arrived for Samurai Shodown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The main purpose of today’s patch for Samurai Shodown is to add support for the new DLC character coming to the game. As we previously reported, the character of Baiken is now available for to you purchase.

You can get the character by themselves for only $5.99, or you can get a character pass that includes more fighters as well.

Aside from the new character, gameplay balances and specific Xbox Series X/S adjustments have also been made to the game too. You can read the patch notes posted down below.

Samurai Shodown Update 2.41 Patch Notes

Changed / Improved Features

Added DLC character BAIKEN

Wall Jumping now detailed appropriately as being to be performed weaponless in the command menu.

Resolved improperly translated text.

Resolved an issue where NAKORURU’s character portrait would be improperly displayed when changing her color to green with certain timing.

Can now adjust the Guard Crush meter during Training Mode online.

Fixed other minor issues and features.

Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X changes:

Resolved an issue where characters could cancel out of hitstun.

Resolved an issue where WARDEN’s special move, Vanguard’s Advance, would not display properly.

Info taken above is from SNK’s PDF file. You can also check out the link on the PDF for all the character balances that have been made. Samurai Shodown is now available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.