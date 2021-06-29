Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – All Box of Many Things Talents

The Box of Many Things introduced in Shadowlands Patch 9.1 offers up a wide selection of talents that can make your Torghast runs easier and more rewarding. You can enable auto-loot, mitigate Torments, and enable beneficial blessings! There’s a talent for nearly every need within The Box of Many Things in Shadowlands, and after unlocking it you only need to dump the Tower Knowledge you’ve gained from your successful runs into it to unlock the talents.

Keep in mind there is a Seasonal Cap to Tower Knowledge that increases weekly, so you won’t unlock every talent within The Box of Many Things for a few weeks. That said, you’ll want to know what each talent does to better plan your route through the Box of Many Things each week. Listed below are all of the talents for the Box of Many Things as they are in Shadowlands Patch 9.1, to include what they do at each rank.

All the Talents in the Box of Many Things in Shadowlands Patch 9.1

Row 1

This is the first row you may access in the Box of Many Things.

Blessing of the Ancients Rank 1 – Begin each run with 1 Blessing. Rank 2 – Begin each run with 2 Blessings. Rank 3 – Begin each run with 3 Blessings.

Empowered Swiftness Rank 1 – Becoming Empowered increases movement speed and haste by an additional 5%. Rank 2 – Becoming Empowered increases movement speed and haste by an additional 10%.

Efficient Looter Automatically loot enemies, excluding Torghast Bosses.



Row 2

This row requires 100 Tower Knowledge spent in the talent tree to unlock.

spent in the talent tree to unlock. Freed from Torment Rank 1 – Begin each run with 1 fewer Torment Rank 2 – Begin each run with 2 fewer Torments

Empowered Perseverance Rank 1 – Empowered lasts 20% longer. Rank 2 – Empowered lasts 35% longer.

Discovered Cache Rank 1 – A selection of up to 2 rare Anima Powers will be available for purchase from Broker merchants. Rank 2 – A selection of up to 2 rare Anima Powers and up to 2 rare consumable items will be available for purchase from Broker merchants. Rank 3 – A selection of up to 2 rare Anima Powers, up to 2 rare consumable items, and up to 2 epic Anima Powers will be available for purchase from Broker merchants.



Row 3

This row requires 250 Tower Knowledge spent in the talent tree to unlock.

spent in the talent tree to unlock. Undeterred Rank 1 – You take 5% reduced damage from Bosses. Rank 2 – You take 10% reduced damage from Bosses. Rank 3 – You take 15% reduced damage from Bosses. Rank 4 – You take 20% reduced damage from Bosses. Rank 5 – You take 25% reduced damage from Bosses.

The Adamant Vaults Achieving a Flawless Torghast run allows you and your party to ascend to the Adamant Vaults. Layer 9 or above only.

Inexplicable Power Rank 1 – When you engage a Boss, your damage is increased by 5% for 20 sec. Rank 2 – When you engage a Boss, your damage is increased by 10% for 20 sec. Rank 3 – When you engage a Boss, your damage is increased by 15% for 20 sec. Rank 4- When you engage a Boss, your damage is increased by 20% for 20 sec. Rank 5 – When you engage a Boss, your damage is increased by 25% for 20 sec.



Row 4

This row requires 500 Tower Knowledge spent in the talent tree to unlock.

spent in the talent tree to unlock. Enduring Souls Souls Remnants additionally grant you 1% Stamina.



Good Reflexes Rank 1 – You take 20% reduced damage from traps. Rank 2 – You take 40% reduced damage from traps.

Death Denied Rank 1 – When you die, there is a 5% chance that it will not count against you. Rank 2 – When you die, there is a 10% chance that it will not count against you. Rank 3 – When you die, there is a 15% chance that it will not count against you.



Row 5

This row requires 1,000 Tower Knowledge spent in the talent tree to unlock.

spent in the talent tree to unlock. Unflinching Rank 1 – You take 5% reduced damage from Elites. Rank 2- You take 10% reduced damage from Elites. Rank 3 – You take 15% reduced damage from Elites. Rank 4 – You take 20% reduced damage from Elites. Rank 5 – You take 25% reduced damage from Elites.

Anima Plunderer Rank 1 – When you or a party member kills 10 enemies, an Anima Cell drops. Rank 2 – When you or a party member kills 10, 20 enemies, an Anima Cell drops. Rank 3 – When you or a party member kills 10, 20, 30 enemies, an Anima Cell drops.

Elite Slayer Rank 1 – Elites award 20% additional value to the Empowered bar. Rank 2- Elites award 40% additional value to the Empowered bar.



Row 6

This row requires 2,000 Tower Knowledge spent in the talent tree to unlock.

spent in the talent tree to unlock. Meddle with Fate Rank 1: Up to 1 time per run, you may reject an Anima Power selection and obtain a replacement set of choices. Rank 2 – Up to 2 times per run, you may reject an Anima Power selection and obtain a replacement set of choices. Rank 3 – Up to 3 times per run, you may reject an Anima Power selection and obtain a replacement set of choices.

Empowered Nova While Empowered, your damage has a very high chance to cause an explosion of Shadow damage to all nearby targets.



World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination launches June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU).