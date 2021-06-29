Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – How to Increase Archivist’s Codex Reputation

The Archivist’s Codex reputation grind in Shadowlands Patch 9.1 is easy enough to pursue, but it will take a lot of traditional grinding to max-out. There are no daily or weekly quests tied to the Archivist’s Codex reputation farm; aside from 20 one-time quests you won’t spend much of this reputation farm questing. You’ll have to kill, loot, and kill some more to boost your reputation with the Archivist’s Codex.

Increase your reputation with the Archivist’s Codex in Shadowlands by looting relics and Relic Fragments from treasures and slain enemies.

Your reputation with the Archivist’s Codex is increased by acquiring relics and Relic Fragments found throughout Korthia. These can be found in treasures, on Rare creatures, and sometimes as quest rewards from the Death’s Advance Korthia dailies. As for the Archivist’s Codex themselves, they don’t have dailies or weeklies for you to complete for reputation in Shadowlands Patch 9.1. Instead, they have 20 one-time quests that slowly unlock as your explore Korthia and increase your reputation with the faction.

Each one-time quest will reward you with a single relic that will net you 500 reputation with the Archivist’s Codex. Outside of these quests, you will need to loot random relics from treasures and creatures within Korthia to increase your Archivist’s Codex reputation. Relic Fragments are the easiest to find, and they grant 1 Catalogued Research each.

Wait, Catalogued Research? Yes, reputation for the Archivist’s Codex is earned from turning relics in for Catalogued Research, at a rate of 2:1 (so for every 2 Catalogued Research you gain you earn 1 point of reputation). Aside from the Relic Fragments, there are various different relics out there that reward more Catalogued Research, and in turn more reputation with the Archivist’s Codex in Shadowlands.

8 Catalogued Research Crumbling Stone Tablet, Engraved Glass Pane, Gnawed Ancient Idol, Runic Diagram, Strangely Intricate Key, Unearthed Teleporter Sigil, Vial of Mysterious Liquid

48 Catalogued Research Complicated Organism Harmonizer, Encrypted Korthian Journal, Enigmatic Map Fragments, Faded Razorwing Anatomy Illustration, Half-Completed Runeforge Pattern, Scroll of Shadowlands Fables, White Razorwing Talon

100 Catalogued Research Forbidden Weapon Schematics, Korthian Cypher Book, Recovered Page of Voices, Ripped Cosmology Chart, Shattered Void Tablet

150 Catalogued Research Shattered Void Tablet, Old God Specimen Jar, Perplexing Rune-Cube, Tattered Fae Designs

300 Catalogued Research Azgoth’s Tattered Maps, Core of an Unknown Titan, Displaced Relic, Maldraxxus Larva Shell



Naturally, the tougher the enemy, the better the relics they will drop. If you see a star on the map that foe will likely drop one of the better relics, so either wait on a party to form, or put one together yourself. Farming more Catalogued Research doesn’t just benefit your Archivist’s Codex reputation grind in Shadowlands – it allows you to upgrade your Korthian catch-up gear, so you’ll want plenty of the resource.

To make the Archivist’s Codex reputation grind easier, purchase the Research Report: All-Seeing Crystal from the faction vendor, Roh-Suir, as soon as you reach Rank 2 with the Archivist’s Codex. This item will highlight mobs in Korthia that drop relics, so you can focus your farm on only them and mitigate some of the randomness associated with this faction grind in Shdaowlands.

Since the Archivist’s Codex doesn’t use the usual, “Friendly, Honored, etc.” reputation system, here are their reputation ranks and how much reputation you’ll need to reach each:

Tier 1 – 0

Tier 2 – 3000

Tier 3 – 4500

Tier 4 – 6500

Tier 5 – 11000

Tier 6 – 16000

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination launches June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU).