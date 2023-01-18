Should You Choose a Man or Woman in the Velvet Room in Persona 3 Portable?

Early in Persona 3 Portable, Igor will ask you to choose between a man and a woman for the Velvet Room attendant. He’ll ask you what you see and the answers will be quite vague to fit with the themes of the Velvet Room, but this is really just a straightforward question disguised as a riddle. When playing as the female protagonist of Persona 3 Portable, you have the option of selecting an alternate Velvet Room attendant for your playthrough instead of the default from the male protagonist’s route. Are there any differences between the two? Keep reading to learn which decision is the best.

Is It a Man or Woman in the Velvet Room in Persona 3?

Your choice of man or woman will result in an entirely different character as the Velvet Room attendant throughout the entirety of Persona 3 Portable. If you choose “I think it’s a woman,” then you will play the game with Elizabeth as the Velvet Room attendant. She’s the default option that the male protagonist is forced to have, and she was the Velvet Room attendant in the initial release of Persona 3.

If you decide to select “Is it a man?” then you will get Theodore as your Velvet Room attendant for the entire game. While Elizabeth is more cheery and curious about the human world, Theodore is more reserved and polite. Regardless of your decision, nothing changes in the game’s story. The only thing that changes are some Velvet Room requests that involve you taking the attendant out into the real world to hang out. In those situations, you’ll obviously be stuck with the attendant that you’ve chosen.

Once you make this choice, there’s no turning back. Choose wisely. It’s not a huge deal, but you’ll be seeing a lot of your chosen attendant as you return to the Velvet Room to fuse personas and complete requests.

Persona 3 Portable is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.