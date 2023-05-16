Should You Choose Cece or Reede in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

On your first visit to Hateno Village in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find yourself thrust into a political scandal. The mushroom-obsessed fashionista Cece calls for an election as soon as you meet her, immediately enquiring if you’re a Cece voter or a Reede voter. This article covers which option you should choose and how to begin an interesting questline.

Should You Choose ‘A Cece voter’ or ‘A Reede voter’ in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To begin the Team Cece or Team Reede? sidequest in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to select “A Cece voter.” This is the first quest in a reasonably long questline that unlocks the Ventest Clothing Boutique, the option to wear your hood down, a fancy hat, and a few other rewards along the way

What happens if you choose “A Reede voter”?

If you choose “A Reede voter,” Cece will be furious and ask Sophie to escort you out of the boutique. Sophie won’t, of course, and you can talk to Cece again to pick another option.

What happens if you choose “Undecided”?

If you choose “Undecided,” you have to speak to Cece again to select “A Cece voter” and begin the Team Cece or Team Reede? sidequest.

Mayoral Election Questline, Explained

The Mayoral Election questline in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom involves investigating both Cece and Reede in their political battle to become mayor of Hateno Village. The complete list of sidequests leading up to its intriguing conclusion includes:

All Mayoral Election Quests in Tears of the Kingdom

Team Cece or Team Reede?

Cece’s Secret

Reede’s Secret

The Mayoral Election

Completing this questline and unlocking the Ventest Clothing Boutique is the only way we’ve found to obtain the Royal Guard Uniform to match the cap and boots found in Hyrule Castle. Cece’s Hat is also incredibly fashionable and makes Link look absolutely stunning.

This guide was written from experience playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ver 1.1.0 on Nintendo Switch.

