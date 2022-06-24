Should You Go With Them or Decline the Offer in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes?

As you make your way through the first chapter of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you’ll be given the first choice that you’ll need to make that could change the fate of the world. As you learn about all of the newest features in the game, you’ll be asked to accompany the group back to the camp to start planning your newest adventure.

However, you’ll be given a choice on whether or not you should go with them, or decline the offer. What happens when you pick either option? Will the game just screech to an end, or will you be faced with another dilemma? Let’s see what will happen when you select either of these options!

Go With Them or Decline Their Offer in FE Warriors: Three Hopes

If you decide that you would like to go along with them, you’ll join the three houses and make your way to the base camp. You’ll learn a bit more of the lore about what has gotten you to this point, and you’ll be able to start utilizing the camps to your liking.

However, if you decide to choose not to go with them, it’s slightly anti-climactic. If you decide to select this choice, you’ll have a voice in your head tell you that it wouldn’t be a good idea to let this opportunity pass you, so no matter what you choose, you’ll head to the basecamp with the other houses to start up your new adventure.

If you’re looking to find ways to make sure that your team is up to snuff, and ways to keep your friendships high, you may want to find out what kind of gifts to give your partners. While you may not be able to romance them, you’ll still find some very loveable teammates, no matter the house you choose to go with.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.