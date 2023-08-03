Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a long-awaited event for CRPG fans worldwide. While it’s enjoyed a lengthy early access period, it’s finally time to unleash the game fully for PC players on August 3, 2023, along with lucky PlayStation players a month later. But upon beginning your game you’ll find yourself on a curious Mind Flayer airship, the Nautiloid, where you meet a talking brain. This brain is encountered in the very second room in your playthrough and is a worthwhile early encounter you should consider. Should you mutilate or destroy the brain in Baldur’s Gate 3? Read on to find out!

Should You Mutilate, Destroy, or Free the Brain in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You absolutely should not do anything that harms or alters the brain in Baldur’s Gate 3 in the early game. Saving it will bring you a temporary ally in this opening area. This ally is known as Us, an intellect devourer, and Us is your friend. You don’t hurt friends, do you? But more to the point, if you choose to mutilate or destroy the brain in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are no real rewards for doing it.

The quickest way to know if you’re not mutilating or destroying the brain is to avoid explicit dialog options that suggest those results. You must free the brain from the unfortunate elvish body it inhabits, so consider the following skill checks:

INVESTIGATION: Inspect the exposed brain (Upon successful check) MEDICINE: Attempt a cerebral extraction, staying mindful of the swelling

STRENGTH: Break the skull

DEXTERITY: Gently prise the brain from the skull

These will naturally depend on your character builds. In my most recent playthrough, I went as a Warlock, choosing Investigation then Medicine, successfully extracting Us. Us joins you throughout this first area as a follower, joining you in battle and making life a lot easier, especially if you choose to fight some optional boss enemies before rushing the transponder in the final part of this opening dungeon.