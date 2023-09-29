Should You Side With Bree or Dante in Cyberpunk 2077? Shot By Both Sides Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is packed with gigs that will make you deeply question potential choices during the quest. Shot by Both Sides is one such gig in which you will have to make a personal moral choice of who to help near the end of the story to the quest. This article will take you through if you should side with Bree or Dante in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Should You Kill Dante in Cyberpunk 2077 Shot By Both Sides

I personally believe that eliminating Dante is the best choice to make in terms of the moral predicament but you may have a different opinion on the situation. Ultimately, Dante is a Millitech Special Agent who is determined to stop information from getting out. Bree was found out to have a corporation history but now is a journalist away from that life.

It is important to note that Bree is by no means squeaky clean and if you keep Dante alive you find out that Bree was planning to sell the information gained anyway. Netrunners will also be sent after you in later hours. Nonetheless, Dante is prepared to murder Bree in cold blood and that is something that I felt right to stand up against, hence eliminating Dante. If you proceed that way you will get Dante’s weapon (Ol’ Reliable) which is excellent.

If you don’t kill Dante then you will get Bree’s weapon and also have to call Mr.Hands afterward to explain what happened. Mr. Hands does not sound pleased by what went down if you didn’t keep Bree alive. Overall, eliminating Dante in this gig seems to be the best choice but make sure to make the choice based on your own thoughts — it can be tricky making siding choices like these!

Where to Find Bree in Shot by Both Sides

If you are still to actually reach the point of making the Bree or Dante choice in Shot by Both Sides, I know that you may be looking for the location to actually start the main part of the quest with Bree. When you are on the lower levels of the destination building, you have to go to the far back-right of the room. There will be a red light and a ladder sticking out from underneath.

Go down there and then follow the tunnel through to the other side. Just at the end of that tunnel will be another area for you to crouch through and then Bree will suddenly appear on the other side of the rubble allowing you to proceed with the gig and then claim all the rewards. Now that you know more about the choice outcomes, you will be extra prepared for what awaits.

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2023