Should You Turn Rewind And Flow Aid On or Off In Monster Energy Supercross 6?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you learn the ropes about how to be a champion in Monster Energy Supercross 6, you may find yourself relying a lot on the Flow Aid and Rewind Features that are available. These are invaluable tools to teach you proper rhythm, but should you keep them on forever? Let’s dive in and find out if they have any sort of adverse effect on your Credits, or if they are something you can keep running with forever.

Should You Turn Off Flow Aid in Monster Energy Supercross 6?

The Flow Aid will give you a giant arrow to follow, so you can master any track that you jump into. This is a great tool, especially if you are a first-time rider. Learning how to master a rhythm section can be hard if you’ve never jumped into this type of game before, so using the tools provided can help you become a master racer in no time.

However, after some time, you may want to consider turning off the Flow Aid, as you will be able to earn more Credits and Prestige by turning this function off. It may take you a little bit of time to get used to racing without it on there, it will help you master the tracks that you have available to you.

Should You Turn Off Rewind in Monster Energy Supercross 6?

The Rewind feature is another valuable tool, giving you the perfect chance to rewind a mistake and find out what you could have done differently to ensure that you didn’t smash face-first into the dirt. As long as you don’t become too dependent on this feature, the Rewind could be the saving Grace between a podium finish and losing out on the Championship.

Much like the Flow Aid, Rewind does detract from your overall Credits and Prestige, so it may not hurt to turn it off after some time. You’ll want to make sure that you’re feeling confident about your skills. It’s going to be the harder of the two offerings to turn off since Rewinding can make or break a race. Unless you do not care about the number of Credits you receive, it could be a great option to keep on as a failsafe.

No matter how you decide to race, these aids can be valuable tools to teach you how to master the controls and the tracks that are given to you. Make sure you’re ready to jump right in and become the AMA Supercross Champion without breaking a sweat.