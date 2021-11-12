Skyrim Anniversary Edition Black Screen Fix

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has just been released to players around the world and the world of Skyrim is once again open to new and old fans alike. This edition seeks to bring new features to the game and celebrate the achievements that Skyrim has earned over the years. A community of culture and a story for the ages, there will always be something new for fans to enjoy in the experience. However, as with any new release there is bound to be a few rough edges that need to be evened out, one of these is now known as the Skyrim black screen that will be seen as a game crash, this guide article will take you over everything you need to know about how to begin fixing the issue and stop it from occurring.

What is the Skyrim Black Screen Glitch?

The Skyrim black screen glitch is effectively a crash that will keep a black screen present when the game crashes, however, in-game music will continue to play in the background which has kept players thinking that it may simply be a loading screen.

The glitch itself will likely be getting investigated by Bethesda Game Studios due to the fact that it is a crash and these are high-priority defects that are usually investigated as soon as possible by developers.

How to Fix the Black Screen Glitch

The screen glitch can be fixed by a variety of methods. The first of which is to disable mods in Skyrim. There has been significant reporting on the linking between mods and the crash being caused. Disabling mods which are follower mods have been said to work for stopping the black screen glitch from occurring. If this doesn’t work, try disabling all mods for the time being until the glitch is fixed.

Furthermore, if that hasn’t helped the issue, here is a list of other possible fixes that you can utilize for the fixing of the glitch:

Check for any available updates — Another fix is to check for updates for Skyrim itself, if there are any, be sure to install them and this will likely rectify the issue.

— Another fix is to check for updates for Skyrim itself, if there are any, be sure to install them and this will likely rectify the issue. Restart the Console/System — Attempt to restart the system and this may cause any issues to correct themselves.

— Attempt to restart the system and this may cause any issues to correct themselves. Restart Skyrim Anniversary Edtion — Simply try a restart of the game and it may fix the glitch for you. There have been reports of restarting games sorting issues in the past so trying this step is a simple one to do but one that could provide a great benefit to fixing the glitch.

— Simply try a restart of the game and it may fix the glitch for you. There have been reports of restarting games sorting issues in the past so trying this step is a simple one to do but one that could provide a great benefit to fixing the glitch. Re-install Skyrim Anniversary Edition — If the previous fixes have not worked, you could try re-installing the full game which may assist in fixing the issue, or wait for a developer update to be available soon.

That is all of the fixes that are known so far. Have you had the Skyrim black screen glitch happen to you?

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.