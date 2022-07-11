Skyrim: How to Power Level Enchanting Fast

If you think that Skyrim is a dead game, you’d be incorrect. With Skyrim Together Reborn finally released, dozens of new mods being uploaded every day, and more, Skyrim is thriving. While we wait for Elder Scrolls VI or Starfield, you can dip back into Skyrim and create the perfect Enchanter build. Of course, you’ll need to know how to level up Enchanting fast. Here is how to do that.

Best Ways to Level Up Enchanting Fast in Skyrim

Stack XP Boosts

The first thing you’ll want to do to make leveling Enchanting a breeze is stacking all of the XP boosts you can. Though only one Standing Stones, one of the best XP boosts in the game, can be active at a time, the Aetherial Crown acquired through the Aetherial Forge allows for two Standing Stones at a time. Here are all of the Enchanting XP boosts you’ll want to immediately get:

Mage Stone : 20% bonus to all Mage-related skills, including Enchanting. Use with Lover Stone with Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus.

: 20% bonus to all Mage-related skills, including Enchanting. Use with Lover Stone with Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus. Lover Stone : 15% bonus to all skills. Use with Mage Stone and Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus.

: 15% bonus to all skills. Use with Mage Stone and Aetherial Crown for 35% bonus. Ahzidal’s Armor Set: 10% bonus to Enchanting when the full set is equipped. Acquired in Solstheim.

Disenchanting

The best advice for leveling Enchanting fast in Skyrim is disenchanting. Disenchanting has two perks: one, it gives you a lot of Enchanting XP every time you do it, and two, you’ll keep all of the Enchantments you disenchant. If you have a lot of items that you know you won’t use, disenchant them to level up your Enchanting and then enchant other items later with the same enchantments for even more Enchanting XP.

Learn From an Enchanting Trainer

Once per level, you can increase your Enchanting level by 5 by learning from an Enchanting Trainer. Of course, this will cost a good amount of money, but it is worth it to level Enchanting fast. There are three Enchanting Trainers in Skyrim:

Sergius Turrianus – College of Winterhold – Level 75

Hamal – Temple of Dibella, Markarth – Level 90

Neloth – Tel Mithryn, Solstheim – Level 90

Avoid Reading Enchantment Books Until After Level 90

One of the best tips to leveling your Enchanting to 100 fast and efficiently is to avoid reading any Enchantment book until after Level 90. As previously discussed, you can level your Enchanting from trainers up to Level 90. After Level 90, it will take a long time for you to enchant and disenchant gear to get to Level 100 Enchanting. Reading Enchantment books will automatically raise your Enchanting level by 1. Here are the books you’ll want to avoid until level 90 and then hunt down:

A Tragedy in Black

Catalogue of Armor Enchantments

Catalogue of Weapon Enchantments

Enchanter’s Primer

Twin Secrets

The Oghma Infinium

The Oghma Infinium is only discovered through completing “Discerning the Transmundane” quest. It gives you 5 free levels which you can allocate to Enchanting to reach level 95 or spread out between other skills. For more tips and tricks in leveling, check out our Skyrim page.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.