Skyrim Pearlfish Location: Where to Catch Pearlfish

Here are the best ways to catch Pearlfish.

November 15th, 2021 by Noah Nelson

Skyrim-Fishing-1

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is here, folks, and with it, fishing! Relatively easy to find and get started, fishing in Skyrim offers a new way to role-play. Who would have thought that after 10 years, there would still be new ways to play? There are many new fish to try and collect, but here is how to get Pearlfish in Skyrim.

As mentioned before, Skyrim has a new Anniversary Edition, making it the latest release of The Elder Scrolls V. With it came many new updates, from finding and using Flawed Varla Stone to new questlines like Saints and Seducers. There are many changes to Anniversary Edition from Special Edition that make the new edition… well, special. Check in for new Skyrim Guides every day.

How to Start Fishing

Before all you bright-eyed fisherfolk get to reeling, you’ll need to first find a pole. Luckily, in Skyrim, you won’t need any special kinds of bait, so for that, you’re off the hook. Also, there is no special quest to obtain a fishing rod. The best way to get your hands on a fishing rod is to find one at a designated fishing area throughout the map, buy one from any trader in any city for around 30 gold, or craft one yourself with one iron ingot and firewood at a forge. Once you’ve got that, you’re ready to score some Pearlfish.

Where to Fish

Like I mentioned previously, unlike other games with fishing in them, you can’t just fish anywhere in Skyrim. There are select bodies of water that allow for fishing. If you’re curious about where all of these fishing locations are, check out this guide. Many general stores will carry fishing maps to help you on your way, too. There is also a nice fishing quest that you can do by finding the Fishery in Riften and talking with the owner. Be sure to read all the fishing literature you can, as they will provide helpful tips to become a fishing master.

How to Find and Catch Pearlfish in Skyrim

It is relatively easy to find and catch Pearlfish in Skyrim. Just west of the Dawnstar Sanctuary, you will find the best spot for Pearlfish. Here, you can swim into the water and catch them with your bare hands, or cast your line and earn your reward. Waiting 24 hours will replenish the fish in a given area. You can also find Pearlfish randomly while fishing the Riften river or other parts of the map, but it isn’t a surefire way to catch Pearlfish.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Skyrim where to catch goldfish cover image for article. Skyrim Goldfish Location: Where to Catch Goldfish
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has had the most long-awaited edition yet…fishing…in Skyrim. Yes, you heard that right, fishing has...
Attack of the Fanboy
Skyrim Saints and Seducers Skyrim: How to Start the Saints and Seducers Questline
Learn how to trigger the Saints and Seducers questline on Skyrim Anniversary Edition
Attack of the Fanboy
Skyrim Riverwood Treasure. Skyrim Treasure Map 1: Where to Find the Riverwood Treasure
Where to find the Riverwood treasure...
Attack of the Fanboy
Skyrim How to Start a Farm in Whiterun Skyrim Farming: How to Unlock the Goldenhills Plantation
How to find, acquire, and grow your new farm at Goldenhills Plantation.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy