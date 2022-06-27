Update 1.06 has arrived for Sniper Elite 5 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update contains a free multiplayer map, the night version of the No-Cross map Urban Ruins, which is now playable in Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Squad Match modes. This patch also makes a number of highly-requested improvements such as the addition of an FOV slider on PC, Teller Mine sensitivity changes, and much more. Here’s everything new with Sniper Elite 5 update 1.06.

Sniper Elite 5 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Here’s the full list of patch notes for this update taken directly from Sniper Elite 5’s Steam page.

General:

• Removed some input delay and softened the edges of the deadzone for ‘aiming’ input. This should result in better fine aiming control.

• Various fixes to prevent the player falling or hanging through the floor, or getting stuck in the ‘falling’ animation

• Fixed general collision issues allowing players to walk through some walls in varying locations

• Various fixes to players getting stuck on ladders

• Fixed an issue preventing camera control when a player enters Photo Mode with ironsights

• The free cam has now been restricted slightly in Photo Mode, to avoid exploits during Axis Invasions

• Fixed an issue incorrectly allowing weapon scroll when using a mounted machine gun

• Med Kits will now work as expected on application

• The Precision Machines Receiver attachment will now correctly reduce speed rather than increase it

• The Austen Control Grip will now improve recoil recovery as expected

• Jeff Sullivan’s equipment will now appear as expected when selecting him as a playable character

• ‘Show Off’ and ‘Saboteur’ Medals should now unlock correctly

• Machine Gunners will no longer t-pose when shot

• Player can no longer equip weapons or binoculars when using a mounted machine gun

• Dead enemies hidden in crates no longer continue to move

• Player is no longer able to hide underwater in the Landing Zone Multiplayer map

• Grenades will no longer get stuck to the player’s hand when attempting to throw them

• Grenade arcs will no longer disappear unexpectedly

• Fixed an issue impacting the ability to use the Grenade hotkey

• Fixed an issue causing Herr Grunberg’s name to display incorrectly when looking at them through the binoculars

• The overpressure magazine now correctly lists ‘Increase Bullet Drop’ as a con

• Enemy AI will no longer disappear from the map when a cut scene gets triggered

• Booby-trapped bodies will now explode as expected

• Fixed an issue causing Flare Guns to slow down movement

• Players will no longer be able to obtain the Authentic Trophy by exploiting the ability to change difficulties in the pause menu

• Fixed an issue causing an inability to drop dead bodies on pick-up

• Fixed an issue causing AI to get caught in a consistent investigation loop

• Fruit boxes will no longer levitate or appear to multiply unexpectedly

• Fixed an issue in Survival Mode causing the crew in armoured vehicles to remain alive after the vehicle’s destruction, halting progression onto the next wave.

• Fixed an issue stopping the Satchel Charge from unlocking on completion of the campaign

• Fixed an issue causing a game crash when already exiting

• Fixed an issue some players were experiencing where Axis soldiers would get suck crouched in mid-air

• Fixed an issue causing birds to get stuck in place

• Fixed an issue causing wind to be disabled incorrectly in Campaign/Survival

• The trigger volume for Mines has now been increased to ensure they activate in range, regardless of human or vehicle targets

• Fixed an animation glitch causing an AI soldier to get off his bike after being shot, despite being dead

• Fixed an issue causing headlights to turn on and off based on the player’s proximity

• Microphone volume will no longer automatically return to 100% each time a player returns to game

• Additional minor bug fixes and improvements

Mission 1:

• The enemy at the boathouse will now spawn correctly so players can retrieve the key and proceed to the next section of the map

• Marcel’s key will now correctly unlock the floorboard after retrieving it from the building’s Attic

• Fixed an issue causing the chandelier to activate twice if shot and then activated via the lever

• Fixed a bug stopping some players from unlocking the Karabiner 98 after killing Freidrich with a chandelier

• Fixed a bug causing the ending cut scene to play too early for some players

• The Beach Defences collectible item will now appear correctly

• The kill list target Steffen Beckendorf’s vehicle will no longer disappear

Mission 4:

• Fixed an issue halting progression after sabotaging the Smelting Vat by pulling the lever

• Fixed an issue stopping some players from being able to sabotage the crane by pressing the switch

• Players will now be able to exfiltrate Mission 4 as expected

• Fixed an issue stopping players from being able to enter the building via the vent

• Fixed an issue causing irregular movement when walking down the stairs in Mission 4

• Fixed a bug stopping players from being able to enter via the roof hatch to obtain the collectible item

• Fixed an issue causing the mission to end too early when entering the building near the kill list target

Mission 5:

• The objective to bury Lanzo Baumann in concrete will now complete as expected on completion

• Specific to Xbox players, in Mission 5 players are now able to interact and destroy the radio with the crowbar as expected

Mission 6:

• Fixed an issue causing some irregular movement of the kill list target Jaan Trautmann

• The 222 tank will now spawn as expected

Mission 7:

• Fixed an issue stopping the Kill List reward, the RSC1918, from unlocking after the V2 rocket has been dropped onto Dr Jungers.

• Fixed an issue causing irregular movement on ladders in Mission 7 which sometimes resulted in players getting stuck

• Fixed an issue causing a box to float

Mission 8:

• Fixed an issue causing enemies to be appear invisible in the hangar

Mission 10 (Target Führer DLC):

• Fixed an issue impacting the ability to pick up a crowbar

• Hitler will now acknowledge the player as expected during a gun fight

• Specific to Xbox players, in Mission 10 the tower will fall as expected once the cables are sabotaged with the bolt cutters

Accessibility

• FoV Slider: Adjust the FoV between 60-120. Limited to PC only.

• Toggle Stealth Highlight: Remove the outline around the player when in stealth foliage. Found in the Difficulty Customisation setting “Greatly Reduced HUD”.

• Pan Map with Keyboard: Map can now be panned on Keyboard using the arrow keys.

• Auto Run: When enabled, press the traversal button to toggle auto run. Karl will run forwards and you can adjust direction and state (walk, crouch, prone, sprint).

• Auto Traversal: When enabled, Karl will automatically traverse small obstacles when walking or sprinting.

• Auto Climb: When enabled, Karl will automatically climb in the direction you push.

• Toggle Aim: When enabled, aim can be toggled on and off using a press of the aim key.*

• Toggle Radial Menu: When enabled, the radial menu can be toggled on and off using a press of the inventory button.

Sniper Elite 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.