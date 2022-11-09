Sonic Frontiers DLC: Is There Any Planned DLC in the Future?

Sonic Frontiers is mostly a complete package in its current state. Given that it just launched with many favorable reviews, what could possibly be added to the game? Is there a roadmap coming soon for it or is any supplemental content coming? This is what we know so far regarding DLC for Sonic Frontiers and if we should expect anything.

Is There Going to Be Any DLC For Sonic Frontiers in the Future?

It may be too soon to tell if there will be any additional content coming to the game. What we know so far in terms of anything is the Soap shoe promotion by signing up for the Sega newsletter. This is just a free cosmetic to change up your style.

As for other forms of DLC and content, there is the upcoming Monster Hunter collaboration where players can equip Rathalos armor on Sonic along with giving him a BBQ Spit. A minigame will also come in this pack, which would give him “in-game boosts”. What this will exactly do is still yet to be known.

Finally, there is the Digital Deluxe Edition which technically counts as DLC, but it’s more of a starter pack upgrade for early game progression and cosmetics. This includes the Memory Tokens for Amy, Portal Gears, Chaos Emerald Vault Keys, and gloves and shoes for Sonic. You’ll also get a digital artbook and a mini soundtrack with this purchase.

When it comes to post-launch DLC like brand new levels or an additional story, there is nothing yet. Whether this will just be a standalone game that receives a few optimization patches or not, we’ll be sure to update you if new playable content comes to the game.

Other than that, we can only speculate what will happen next, given the ending of the game on the easier difficulties and the ‘true’ ending on Hard.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022